Dollar Scholar Asks: What Does Being Preapproved for a Credit Card Really Mean?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where managing editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars.

In these unprecedented times — amid tariffs and the rumored Supernatural reunion — there's one thing I can count on. And it's that every couple of weeks, Venmo will email me about its credit card.

"You've been invited to apply for the Venmo Credit Card," reads one subject line, which I've received at least twice since January. "You've been selected for a $200 bonus offer with the Venmo Credit Card," reads another, which I got three times in six weeks. "You have excellent approval odds for the Venmo Credit Card," crows a third, which arrived on March 1.

It's nice to be wanted, but this is getting ridiculous.

It's not just Venmo, either. Although its missives are the most frequent, I also receive emails from Wells Fargo and even card stock mailers from American Express to the same effect. I'm suspicious of them all.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Bad credit can weigh you down Credit Repair companies can help you repair and improve your credit so you can apply for the credit card of your choice. Find out what credit repair can offer you by clicking on your state. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas View Plans

What does being 'prequalified,' 'preapproved' or 'invited to apply' for a credit card really mean?

Jennifer Doss, executive editor at CardRatings.com, says the companies aren't sending me compliments because I'm just so amazing. They're using flattering language to persuade me to apply for their products.

Credit card issuers make money from interest, annual fees, late fees and interchange fees, the last of which are fees merchants pay to credit card companies every time a customer uses their card for a transaction. In 2021, interchange fees generated about $31.6 billion.

It's basic business: The more customers a company has, the more transactions they make, the more revenue it can earn. They want me to apply. And in a sea of other emails and competing offers, one easy way to stand out is to make me feel exclusive.

In reality, Doss says preapprovals happen when a credit card issuer evaluates someone's credit profile using a soft pull "just to see" if they meet its predetermined criteria for a certain product. Preapprovals are similar to prequalifications, which customers may initiate themselves or require a bit more information to generate.

The terms are used interchangeably, but "neither mean that you're guaranteed for approval," she says.

While it's not a total shot in the dark — Doss says credit card issuers have "processes in place to make sure they're targeting the appropriate candidates" — it's far from a sure thing.

"You have a very good shot," she adds. "The issuer has already looked at your credit profile, and there's probably a really good chance that you will be approved for the credit card. But whatever term you use, there's never an actual guarantee."

Opening a credit card typically requires a customer to legitimately apply, which involves signing off on a hard inquiry into their credit so an issuer can review their payment history, income and so on. I can't be approved until all of that happens.

No matter what phrase a company is using (preselected, prequalified, preapproved, invited to apply, et cetera), the messaging can be dangerous. Erika Wasserman, a certified financial therapist, says it could sound particularly attractive to someone struggling with their finances.

Wasserman likens preapprovals to loss leaders, which are products stores intentionally sell below their market price in order to generate some other benefit.

Think about Costco's famous $1.50 hotdog combo: While the company isn't making big bucks off the deal itself, the combo attracts customers, getting them in the door so they can be sold other, more expensive items that will contribute to the bottom line.

"Business owners and businesses don't give anything away for free if they don't have a long-term plan to back up how they're going to recoup that money," Wasserman says.

So if I don't need a new card or I know I'm susceptible to overspending, she says the best response is to "delete, delete, delete" any random email promoting a flashy credit card offer.

I can also take it one step further. Visiting OptOutPrescreen.com or calling 1-888-5-OPTOUT will let me take my name off of the preapproval lists that major credit firms like Equifax, Experian, TransUnion and Innovis turn over to credit card companies. The request usually takes five days to process.

But if I generally have my spending under control, the Federal Trade Commission points out that it might not necessarily be a bad idea to keep the offers coming. Preapprovals don't hurt my credit score. They can help me comparison-shop and might snag me a more favorable offer than is advertised to the general public.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Find a Credit Repair company that works for you View Plans Wide range of affordable and comprehensive package options The advisory team helps you take the necessary steps to improve your credit health overall

Setup or First Work Fee: $99 - $195

Monthly Fees: $79.99 - $129.99

Over 10,000 Google Reviews at 4.8 Stars

90-day Money-Back Guarantee View Plans All plans include unlimited disputes to all three credit bureaus Monthly fees: $79 or $119

Flat-rate six month fee for $599 also available

First work fee: $19

No available discounts

Money-back satisfaction guarantee refunds the month you cancel the service and previous month View Plans Even the most basic packages include financial management tools Credit monitoring is included with every plan, regardless of the price

Setup or First Work Fee: $29 - $49 **

Monthly Fees: $69 - $149

60-day Money-Back Guarantee **(With $100 back coupon orig. price of $129 - $149) View Plans $139.95 per Month Licensed attorneys, paralegals, and personalized score improvement strategies

$1M coverage in identity theft

Mobile app allows you to monitor the development of your case

Free credit assessment - Cancel Anytime View Plans Over 15 years of experience in the industry First work fee: $129

Monthly fees: $129.99

Includes free consultation, credit score analysis and more

No available discounts

90-day money-back guarantee

The bottom line

Being prequalified, preselected, preapproved or invited to apply for a credit card means that its issuer has done a cursory check of my credit and thinks I might be a good candidate. It's not a guarantee that my application will be approved or that the card is right for me.

If I'm on the hunt for a new credit card, Doss suggests I look at several different options, think about my spending habits and consider what kind of card might be a practical fit for my lifestyle rather than diving right into a sea of offers.

"Don't just get so excited you think you're going to get approved that you apply for the first one that comes in the mail," she adds.

Newsletter Level up your financial literacy with Dollar Scholar Let us teach you the key money lessons you need to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animal pics in your inbox every week. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up

More from Money:

Is It OK to Put Stickers on My Credit Card?

Are Store Credit Cards Worth It?

Why Are Some Credit Cards Metal?