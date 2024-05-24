Dollar Scholar Asks: Why Are Some Credit Cards Metal?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars.

For most of my life, I only ever had debit and credit cards made out of plastic. I thought nothing of it (I was more focused on my panda, RIP). When I got my Chase Sapphire Preferred last year, though, I was surprised to discover the card was metal.

In my mind, credit and debit cards made of metal are reserved for the elite. Metal cards get perched between Harry Styles’ teeth at the pool, not tucked into my $20 Amazon wallet. But suddenly I’m part of the club. And although having a metal card does make me feel fancy, I’m not sure what I did to deserve it — or what determines which card materials are used in the first place.