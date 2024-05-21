Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Travel Rewards Are Now an ‘Essential’ Part of Americans’ Vacation Budgets

By: Julia Glum
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Published: May 21, 2024 4 min read
It's no secret that people love travel rewards programs. But now, we know exactly how much.

According to survey results released Monday by banking giant Barclays, 37% of travelers enrolled in loyalty programs see them as a crucial part of their vacation budget. Another 76% said they'd have to "significantly" change their travel habits without these benefits, and 4% said they wouldn't be able to afford to travel, period.

"The findings show that rewards programs are an essential part of helping Americans travel for business and leisure," Doug Villone, head of U.S. cards and partnerships at Barclays' U.S. consumer bank, said in a news release.

