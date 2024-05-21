Travel Rewards Are Now an ‘Essential’ Part of Americans’ Vacation Budgets

Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
It's no secret that people love travel rewards programs. But now, we know exactly how much.
According to survey results released Monday by banking giant Barclays, 37% of travelers enrolled in loyalty programs see them as a crucial part of their vacation budget. Another 76% said they'd have to "significantly" change their travel habits without these benefits, and 4% said they wouldn't be able to afford to travel, period.
"The findings show that rewards programs are an essential part of helping Americans travel for business and leisure," Doug Villone, head of U.S. cards and partnerships at Barclays' U.S. consumer bank, said in a news release.
