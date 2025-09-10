New Bill Aims to 'Actually' End Taxes on Social Security

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., says it's time to stop taxing older adults twice — and start taxing millionaires more. That's the idea behind a bold new bill that would permanently end federal taxes on Social Security benefits while raising payroll tax caps for high earners to keep the program afloat.

Gallego introduced the You Earn It, You Keep It Act last week. A House version of the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was introduced in April.

According to Gallego, the current system of benefit taxation is unfair to retirees, many of whom rely on Social Security benefits as a significant, if not sole, source of income.

"Despite decades of paying into the system, seniors are still forced to pay taxes on their hard-earned benefits — all while the ultra-wealthy barely pay into the system at all," he said in a statement.

In addition to nixing federal taxes on benefits, Gallego's proposal would raise the Social Security payroll tax cap to include annual earnings over $250,000. Currently, only the first $176,100 of wages is subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Long-Term Care Insurance allows you to know that you and your loved ones are financially protected as you age Regular health insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare are not designed to cover long-term care costs. Get Long-Term Care Insurance today - select your state to get a free quote. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas View Rates

This is a hot-button issue because, despite President Donald Trump's campaign promise to eliminate taxes on Social Security, his One Big, Beautiful Bill Act included only a deduction aimed at reducing taxes on benefits. Under the law, adults 65 and older may claim a "senior bonus" of up to $6,000 ($12,000 for couples) if they meet income thresholds: up to $75,000 in modified adjusted gross income for individual filers and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

In addition, the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act's provision is temporary, applying only to tax years 2025 through 2028. While the deduction may provide short-term relief for older adults, it does not eliminate Social Security taxes entirely.

"Trump claimed he ended taxes on Social Security," Gallego said in his Sept. 4 statement. "My bill actually does it. Permanently."

Retirement advocates have voiced strong support for Gallego’s plan. According to the senator's statement, The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan advocacy group, is calling the proposal a “commonsense step to ensure older Americans can keep more of what they’ve earned.”

However, the bill is likely not to be without its critics who worry about the financial implications of eliminating benefit taxes. For example, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, eliminating all taxes on Social Security benefits could have a negative effect on its solvency crisis.

(The program's trust funds are expected to be depleted in the coming years, due largely to an aging population and fewer workers per retiree, which threatens its ability to pay full benefits in the future.)

"The proceeds from taxing Social Security benefits provide an increasingly important source of income for both Social Security and Medicare," Paul N. Van de Water, a senior fellow at the progressive think tank, wrote in a July blog post. "Without that income, the programs would face greater funding shortfalls, and the dates on which the trust funds would be depleted... would occur earlier."

Gallego argues that, if passed as is, the You Earn It, You Keep It Act's lifted payroll tax cap would allow the Social Security Administration to remain funded through 2058.

Some retirees are already exempt from Social Security taxes

Many low-income retirees already pay no federal taxes on Social Security benefits. That’s because they apply only once a retiree’s “combined income” — which includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and a percentage of their Social Security benefits — crosses a certain threshold.

Individuals with combined income below $25,000, or married couples filing jointly with less than $32,000, typically owe nothing. As a result, lower earners, who often rely on Social Security as their primary or only source of income, are already shielded from benefit taxation. (Nine states still tax Social Security, but those taxes are separate from the federal ones we're talking about.)

Gallego's proposal highlights a broader policy debate over fairness and long-term solvency. While Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill Act provides temporary relief for middle-income retirees, Gallego's legislation would permanently restructure the taxation on benefits and shift more of the funding responsibility to higher earners.

With Social Security facing projected shortfalls in the next decade, the outcome of this debate could have lasting implications for retirees and the program's future.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Leader in LTC insurance since 1976 View Rates Nation’s leader in Long-Term Care insurance since 1976 Applicable for adults between the ages of 50 and 75

As an independent brokerage, they provide unbiased information based on your needs

GoldenCare has access to the Top LTC companies & discounts available

They also offer Hybrid Long-Term Care insurance, Short-Term Care & Home Health Care plans

Speak to a GoldenCare agent to see if you qualify for Long-Term or Short-Term Care coverage LTC benefits provided with life insurance & annuities View Rates Long-term care benefits provided with life insurance and annuities Intended for adults between the ages of 50 and 72

Individual and joint policy options available

Members can receive in-home and/or facility care

Coverage for hospice and respite care, and caregiver training included

Offers other insurance policies and products for individuals and businesses A+ score, BBB-accredited View Rates A+ score, BBB-accredited Eligibility: ages 55-70, $100k+ net worth, in good health

Brokers with decades of experience

Many long term care provider partners

Comprehensive, affordable plans

Protects your assets with tax-free benefits Over 100 years of industry experience View Rates Long-term care insurance provider Appropriate for individuals between 50 to 72

Over 100 years of industry experience

Facility care and/or in-home care coverage options available

Completely customizable policies

Special pricing for joint policies available

More from Money:

Social Security to Stop Sending Paper Checks This Month

Most Workers Expect to Rely on Social Security Income in Retirement. That's Risky

Retirees Are 'Terrified' Tariffs Will Cancel Out the Social Security COLA