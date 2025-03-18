We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Retirement
  2. Social Security

Could Trump's DOGE Cuts Delay Social Security Payments?

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Mar 18, 2025 5 min read
An illustration depicting how Social Security is threatened by DOGE tearing it apart
Rangely García for Money

Former Social Security officials and left-leaning think tanks are warning that the Trump administration's personnel cuts at the Social Security Administration threaten millions of Americans' retirement benefits — a claim that the White House firmly denies.

The Social Security Administration claims that its workforce reductions mainly involve employees "who do not directly provide mission critical services"; however, critics of the staffing reductions argue they could delay the processing of new applications for benefits. And some warn that worse could happen.

In a recent CNBC interview, former Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley predicted a "system collapse and an interruption of benefits" that he warned would come "within the next 30 to 90 days." He went so far as to encourage Americans to "start saving now" to prepare. O'Malley has appeared on various networks in recent weeks, attacking the involvement of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the agency.

However, President Donald Trump has promised that his administration won't touch Social Security, aside from removing people he claims are unrightfully receiving benefits (specifically, undocumented immigrants and deceased people).

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Put a gold-backed IRA into your golden years
Gold IRAs are similar to traditional retirement accounts, but they are backed by investments in gold and other precious metals, such as silver, platinum, and palladium. To get started, click on your state.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Invest in Gold

What is DOGE doing at the Social Security Administration?

DOGE reportedly has 10 staffers looking at Social Security. Trump says they've been "searching" for dead people receiving benefits, trying to root out fraud that he alleges is widespread despite fact checks that have ruled those claims to be highly exaggerated.

Two offices of the Social Security Administration have also been closed: the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity and the Office of Transformation. In addition, the agency said it would close six of 10 regional offices.

The Social Security Administration did not respond to Money's request for comment. However, in public statements, the agency has disputed claims about the size of workforce cuts, while also denying media reports of plans to reduce telephone services. Last month, the agency announced a staffing target of 50,000, which would be a 12% decrease from the current employee count (57,000) — much less than a 50% cut that was floated by an anonymous source in an Associated Press article.

In a New York Times report Monday, the agency said it is "identifying efficiencies and reducing costs, with a renewed focus on mission critical work," adding that it is "committed to ensuring Americans get the help they need."

More than 68 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, a number that's grown as millions of Baby Boomers have reached full retirement age. Those benefits are critical to the financial well-being of many retirees: Survey data shows that more than 40% of Americans 65 and older couldn't meet their basic needs without Social Security benefits.

Will DOGE cuts delay Social Security benefits?

Depending on who you ask, you'll hear something different in response to this question — and the answer likely depends on how they view Tesla CEO Elon Musk's newly created department.

A representative of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1395, which represents Social Security employees in Illinois told CNBC that the government's systems for paying benefits are mostly automated, meaning they wouldn't be impacted by headcount reductions. However, she predicted that the staff cuts will have severe consequences, mentioning the possibility of delayed processing for new Social Security applicants.

The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, issued a report this week arguing that the closure of regional offices will lead to fewer disabled Americans accessing benefits, citing previous academic research. Already, more than 1 million Americans have pending disability claims, and staff reductions could lead to a longer backlog, according to the think tank. The report also said that older Americans could experience delays when claiming benefits.

"When there are not enough staff to process claims, new retirement claimants could see delays in getting their benefits started," the report said.

Given the popularity of the Social Security program and the number of people who depend on it, it's safe to say that any delays to benefits would not be taken well by the public. The premise of DOGE is that agencies such as the Social Security Administration are "bloated" and can provide the necessary functions with fewer staff — whether or not that's possible remains to be seen.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000

Invest in Gold

Top Ranked Gold Company on Inc. 5000

  • Up to $15,000 in Free Silver on Qualifying Purchases
  • 100% Free IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment
  • Free Storage & Maintenace
  • Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly & Rick Harrison

5-star rating with the BBB & Trustpilot

Invest in Gold
Get Up to $20,000 in Free Metals*
  • Commission-Free Exchange Program
  • Offers Free Shipping and Insurance on All Orders
  • 5-Star Rating with the BBB and Trustpilot
  • Free IRA Set Up and No-Fee Buybacks

*On qualifying purchases.

View Thor Metals Offer

Up to $15K back in free silver on qualified orders

Invest in Gold
Up to $15K Back in Free Silver on Qualified Orders

  • BBB A+ Rated with 5 Star Reviews

  • Elite Storage Options: segregated, fully insured

  • Industry Best Buy Back Guarantee

  • Easy Retirement Conversion to Tax Advantage IRA 

View American Alternative Assets Offer

Up to $10,000 in gold credit

Invest in Gold
Up to $15k in Free Silver + Zero Account Fees on Qualifying Purchase
  • Fast, Free Insured Shipping on Physical Gold & Silver Purchases
  • 100% No-Cost IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment
  • Over Two Decades iof Gold Industry Expertise
  • Rated A+ by the BBB and 5-star Reviews on Trustpilot and Google

Most IRAs Qualify for “No Fee For Life”

Invest in Gold

Most IRAs Qualify for "No Fee For Life"

  • 50 Years of Combined Experience in the Markets
  • Low-cost Bullion, IRA Eligible & Numismatic Coins Available
  • Rated #1 by Consumer Affairs Accredited for 8 years in a Row​​​​​​​

View Patriot Gold Group Offer

More from Money:

Social Security Won't Send Most SSI Payments in March. Here's Why

Over 3 Million Social Security Recipients Are About to Get Bigger Checks (and Backpay)

Democrats and Republicans Actually Agree on These Ideas to Fund Social Security

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
American Hartford Gold can help you take control of your financial future
Invest in Gold