Social Security Won't Send Most SSI Payments in March. Here's Why

By: Katherine Peach
Editor: Julia Glum
Published: Feb 28, 2025 3 min read
If you're among the millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, you may be wondering why many recipients won't get a payment in March. There's no need to worry — this isn't an error or delay.

Instead, it's due to the way the Social Security Administration, or SSA for short, schedules SSI payments.

SSI payments provide support for low- and no-income Americans who don't have many resources and are blind, disabled, or 65 years of age or older. According to the latest government data, nearly 7.4 million Americans receive these benefits every month.

When do the SSI checks for March 2025 go out?

Typically, the SSA issues SSI payments on the first day of each month. However, when the first of the month falls on either a weekend or a federal holiday, the SSA shifts the payment date to the previous business day.

This year, March 1 occurs on a Saturday. Therefore, instead of receiving SSI payments on the first like usual, most recipients will receive them on Friday (which is Feb. 28). There will be no stand-alone SSI payments issued during the month of March.

The next SSI check will go out on April 1.

Don't worry: This scheduling quirk will neither reduce nor eliminate your SSI benefits. It simply means that you'll receive your payment a day earlier than usual. Although you won't technically receive a payment during March, you'll still receive the same amount of money.

In fact, SSI benefit recipients experienced a similar quirk just recently. Because Feb. 1 was also a Saturday, last month's payments were made on Jan. 31.

The Social Security payment schedule for March

If you get both SSI and Social Security benefits — or began receiving Social Security benefit payments before May 1997 — you can expect your regularly scheduled payment on the third of the month, which is Monday.

All other Social Security benefit recipients will be paid according to the usual monthly schedule. If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your check should arrive March 12. If you birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th, your check should arrive March 19. And if your birthday falls between the 21st and the 31st, your check should come March 26.

