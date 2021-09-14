The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022

From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.

By Samantha Sharf, Aly J. Yale, Daniel Bortz, Leslie Cook, Julia Glum, Mallika Mitra and Ana Lucía Murillo

Sponsored By

Better is redefining the homeownership process.

Experience a simple online mortgage loan proces with zero commissions & lender fees and 24/7 support.