Best Places 2021 #1-5Chanhassen, MinnesotaCarmel, IndianaFranklin, TennesseeFlower Mound, TexasAshburn, Virginia
Best Places 2021 #6-16Syracuse, UtahOverland Park, KansasCentennial, ColoradoScottsdale, ArizonaEllicott City, MarylandWaukee, IowaMadison, AlabamaBoise, IdahoLake Oswego, OregonIndian Trail, North CarolinaHendersonville, Tennessee
Best Places 2021 #17-27Yukon, OklahomaBrownsburg, IndianaFrisco, TexasMason, OhioMartinez, GeorgiaSt Peters, MissouriOlive Branch, MississippiPeachtree City, GeorgiaRound Rock, TexasLa Vergne, TennesseeSouth Jordan, Utah
Best Places 2021 #28-38Castle Rock, ColoradoWoodbury, MinnesotaMacomb, MichiganWoodstock, GeorgiaRosemount, MinnesotaBenton, ArkansasNavarre, FloridaSeverna Park, MarylandRaleigh, North CarolinaLower Merion, PennsylvaniaUpper Arlington, Ohio
The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022
From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.
By Samantha Sharf, Aly J. Yale, Daniel Bortz, Leslie Cook, Julia Glum, Mallika Mitra and Ana Lucía Murillo
Sponsored By
Better is redefining the homeownership process.
Experience a simple online mortgage loan proces with zero commissions & lender fees and 24/7 support.
Best Places 2021 #1-5
Ads by Money
Now is the time to buy or refinance a home. Experts predict that mortgage rates will remain low for the time being. What are you waiting for? Lock in that low rate today with a pre-approval!Get a Free Quote Now
Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area
Advertisement
Best Places 2021 #6-16
Ads by Money
Lock in a Low Mortgage Rate TODAY and take advantage of this historic moment.View Rates
Advertisement
Ads by Money
With the best mortgage rates, you can be on your way to owning your home with just one click. Don’t give it a second thought. Request a quote today and get the ball rolling.Get Rates
Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area
Advertisement
Best Places 2021 #17-27
Ads by Money
With Better Mortgage, you can get pre-approved in a matter of minutes. It’s that simple. Why wait?Get Started
Advertisement
Ads by Money
Putting 24/7 support within your reach, Better Mortgage is ready to help you lock in the kind of rate that will make you smile. When it comes to buying a new home, only trust the best.Check Out Our Rates
Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area
Advertisement
Best Places 2021 #28-38
Ads by Money
Buying a home is a big step and Better Mortgage is ready to help. Equipped with a simple and convenient application process, Better will exceed all your expectations.Get Started Today
Advertisement
Ads by Money
If you’ve been considering buying or refinancing a home, these historic rates under 3% will move you to act. Don’t hesitate and take that first step today.Start a Free Quote
Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area
Advertisement
Best Places 2021 #39-50
Ads by Money
Lock in a historically low Mortgage Rate today. Not tomorrow, not next week — TODAY.View Rates
Advertisement
Ads by Money
Shopping for the best mortgage rates? With Better Mortgage, you can get pre-approved in just a few moments. If you value time and convenience, click below and let’s get started.Request Pre-Approval
Advertisement
Sign Up for Our Newsletters
Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money