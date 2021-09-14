Best Places 2021
Full List
Methodology

Best Places 2021 #1-5

Chanhassen, MinnesotaCarmel, IndianaFranklin, TennesseeFlower Mound, TexasAshburn, Virginia

Best Places 2021 #6-16

Syracuse, UtahOverland Park, KansasCentennial, ColoradoScottsdale, ArizonaEllicott City, MarylandWaukee, IowaMadison, AlabamaBoise, IdahoLake Oswego, OregonIndian Trail, North CarolinaHendersonville, Tennessee

Best Places 2021 #17-27

Yukon, OklahomaBrownsburg, IndianaFrisco, TexasMason, OhioMartinez, GeorgiaSt Peters, MissouriOlive Branch, MississippiPeachtree City, GeorgiaRound Rock, TexasLa Vergne, TennesseeSouth Jordan, Utah

Best Places 2021 #28-38

Castle Rock, ColoradoWoodbury, MinnesotaMacomb, MichiganWoodstock, GeorgiaRosemount, MinnesotaBenton, ArkansasNavarre, FloridaSeverna Park, MarylandRaleigh, North CarolinaLower Merion, PennsylvaniaUpper Arlington, Ohio

Best Places 2021 #39-50

Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaUrbandale, IowaChesterfield County, VirginiaCamas, WashingtonRocklin, CaliforniaSalem, New HampshireNaperville, IllinoisWestford, MassachusettsPlainview, New YorkMission Viejo, CaliforniaClarkstown, New YorkParamus, New Jersey
The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021—2022

From superb suburbs to quaint small towns, our 35th annual list highlights the places where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable, and the quality of life shines.

By Samantha Sharf, Aly J. Yale, Daniel Bortz, Leslie Cook, Julia Glum, Mallika Mitra and Ana Lucía Murillo

carmel-indiana-2021
No. 2
Carmel, Indiana
franklin-tennessee-2021
No. 3
Franklin, Tennessee
flower-mound-texas-2021
No. 4
Flower Mound, Texas
ashburn-virginia-2021
No. 5
Ashburn, Virginia

syracuse-utah-2021
No. 6
Syracuse, Utah
overland-park-kansas-2021
No. 7
Overland Park, Kansas
centennial-colorado-2021
No. 8
Centennial, Colorado
scottsdale-arizona-2021
No. 9
Scottsdale, Arizona
ellicott-city-maryland-2021
No. 10
Ellicott City, Maryland

waukee-iowa-2021
No. 11
Waukee, Iowa
madison-alabama-2021
No. 12
Madison, Alabama
boise-idaho-2021
No. 13
Boise, Idaho
lake-oswego-oregon-2021
No. 14
Lake Oswego, Oregon
indian-trail-north-carolina-2021
No. 15
Indian Trail, North Carolina
hendersonville-tennessee-2021
No. 16
Hendersonville, Tennessee

yukon-oklahoma-2021
No. 17
Yukon, Oklahoma
brownsburg-indiana-2021
No. 18
Brownsburg, Indiana
frisco-texas-2021
No. 19
Frisco, Texas
mason-ohio-2021
No. 20
Mason, Ohio

martinez-georgia-2021
No. 21
Martinez, Georgia
st-peters-missouri-2021
No. 22
St Peters, Missouri
olive-branch-mississippi-2021
No. 23
Olive Branch, Mississippi
peachtree-city-georgia-2021
No. 24
Peachtree City, Georgia
round-rock-texas-2021
No. 25
Round Rock, Texas
la-vergne-tennessee-2021
No. 26
La Vergne, Tennessee
south-jordan-utah-2021
No. 27
South Jordan, Utah

castle-rock-colorado-2021
No. 28
Castle Rock, Colorado
woodbury-minnesota-2021
No. 29
Woodbury, Minnesota
macomb-michigan-2021
No. 30
Macomb, Michigan
woodstock-georgia-2021
No. 31
Woodstock, Georgia
rosemount-minnesota-2021
No. 32
Rosemount, Minnesota

benton-arkansas-2021
No. 33
Benton, Arkansas
navarre-florida-2021
No. 34
Navarre, Florida
severna-park-maryland-2021
No. 35
Severna Park, Maryland
raleigh-north-carolina-2021
No. 36
Raleigh, North Carolina
lower-merion-pennsylvania-2021
No. 37
Lower Merion, Pennsylvania
upper-arlington-ohio-2021
No. 38
Upper Arlington, Ohio

