Best Places 2020 #1-5Evans, GeorgiaParker, ColoradoMeridian, IdahoRockwall, TexasColumbia, Maryland
Best Places 2020 #6-16Westfield, IndianaSyracuse, UtahFranklin, TennesseeWoodbury, MinnesotaMorrisville, North CarolinaAshburn, VirginiaSouth Windsor, ConnecticutSt. Peters, MissouriChelmsford, MassachusettsMenomonee Falls, WisconsinMount Laurel, New Jersey
Best Places 2020 #17-27Woodstock, GeorgiaBroomfield, ColoradoAbington, PennsylvaniaMidlothian, VirginiaMason, OhioMount Juliet, TennesseeWest Fargo, North DakotaConcord, North CarolinaNew Braunfels, TexasBraintree, MassachusettsVernon Hills, Illinois
Best Places 2020 #28-38Cheshire, ConnecticutHillsboro, OregonShakopee, MinnesotaBridgewater, New JerseyDelaware, OhioAmerican Fork, UtahBozeman, MontanaOlive Branch, MississippiCheyenne, WyomingSalem, New HampshireGoose Creek, South Carolina
Best Places 2020 #1-5
Best Places 2020 #6-16
Best Places 2020 #17-27
Best Places 2020 #28-38
Best Places 2020 #39-50
