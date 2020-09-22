Best Places 2020
Full List
Methodology

Best Places 2020 #1-5

Evans, GeorgiaParker, ColoradoMeridian, IdahoRockwall, TexasColumbia, Maryland

Best Places 2020 #6-16

Westfield, IndianaSyracuse, UtahFranklin, TennesseeWoodbury, MinnesotaMorrisville, North CarolinaAshburn, VirginiaSouth Windsor, ConnecticutSt. Peters, MissouriChelmsford, MassachusettsMenomonee Falls, WisconsinMount Laurel, New Jersey

Best Places 2020 #17-27

Woodstock, GeorgiaBroomfield, ColoradoAbington, PennsylvaniaMidlothian, VirginiaMason, OhioMount Juliet, TennesseeWest Fargo, North DakotaConcord, North CarolinaNew Braunfels, TexasBraintree, MassachusettsVernon Hills, Illinois

Best Places 2020 #28-38

Cheshire, ConnecticutHillsboro, OregonShakopee, MinnesotaBridgewater, New JerseyDelaware, OhioAmerican Fork, UtahBozeman, MontanaOlive Branch, MississippiCheyenne, WyomingSalem, New HampshireGoose Creek, South Carolina

Best Places 2020 #39-50

Alabaster, AlabamaSun Prairie, WisconsinBentonville, ArkansasLeawood, KansasOviedo, FloridaWest Bloomfield, MichiganRoseville, CaliforniaGilbert, ArizonaUrbandale, IowaRoss, PennsylvaniaPrairieville, LouisianaRio Rancho, New Mexico
50 Best Places
Get to Know Our No. 1: Evans, Georgia
Methodology
Best Places 2020
Full List
50 Best Places
Get to Know Our No. 1: Evans, Georgia
Methodology

The Best Places to Live in America

From burgeoning tech hubs to historic New England hamlets, these towns offer great jobs — and homes you can really afford.

By Prachi Bhardwaj, Mayra Paris, Samantha Sharf, and Aly J. Yale

parker-colorado
No. 2
Parker, Colorado
meridian-idaho-2020
No. 3
Meridian, Idaho
rockwall-texas
No. 4
Rockwall, Texas
columbia-maryland-2020
No. 5
Columbia, Maryland

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Lock in Historic Low Mortgage Rates!

There has literally never been a better time to buy or refinance a home from an interest rate perspective. The pandemic has caused historic low-interest rates: under 3% for 30-year loans. We recommend getting pre-approved to lock in a low-interest rate.

Start a Free Quote

Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area

HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas

Advertisement

westfield-indiana
No. 6
Westfield, Indiana
syracuse-utah
No. 7
Syracuse, Utah
franklin-tennessee-2020
No. 8
Franklin, Tennessee
woodbury-minnesota-2020
No. 9
Woodbury, Minnesota
morrisville-north-carolina-2020
No. 10
Morrisville, North Carolina

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Mortgage Rates are at an all-time historic low. Lock in your rates today to take advantage.

View Rates

Advertisement

ashburn-virginia-2020
No. 11
Ashburn, Virginia
south-windsor-connecticut
No. 12
South Windsor, Connecticut
st-peters-missouri-2020
No. 13
St. Peters, Missouri
chelmsford-massachusetts
No. 14
Chelmsford, Massachusetts
menomonee-falls-wisconsin
No. 15
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
mount-laurel-new-jersey
No. 16
Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Protect Your Largest Investment

No matter where you live, home insurance is an important part of protecting one of the largest investments you’ll make in your life. You may qualify for lower policy rates, so start your free quote today.

Start Your Free Quote

Click your state to see Money’s recommended home insurance company in your area

HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas

Advertisement

woodstock-georgia
No. 17
Woodstock, Georgia
broomfield-colorado-2020
No. 18
Broomfield, Colorado
abington-pennsylvania-2020
No. 19
Abington, Pennsylvania
midlothian-virginia-2020
No. 20
Midlothian, Virginia

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Money loves Lemonade Homeowners Insurance for its fast, easy, online application process and flexible coverage options.

Start Your Free Quote

Advertisement

mason-ohio
No. 21
Mason, Ohio
mount-juliet-tennessee
No. 22
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
west-fargo-north-dakota
No. 23
West Fargo, North Dakota
concord-north-carolina-2020
No. 24
Concord, North Carolina
new-braunfels-texas
No. 25
New Braunfels, Texas
braintree-massachusetts
No. 26
Braintree, Massachusetts
vernon-hills-illinois
No. 27
Vernon Hills, Illinois

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Protect Your Home

With so much time being spent at home these days, it’s more important than ever to create a safe space to live and work. Protect your home with a modern home security system that meets your needs.

Get a Free Quote

Click your state to see Money’s recommended home security company in your area

HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas

Advertisement

cheshire-connecticut
No. 28
Cheshire, Connecticut
hillsboro-oregon-2020
No. 29
Hillsboro, Oregon
shakopee-minnesota
No. 30
Shakopee, Minnesota
bridgewater-new-jersey
No. 31
Bridgewater, New Jersey
delaware-ohio-2020
No. 32
Delaware, Ohio

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Staying Home? Stay Safe. Secure Your Home With SimpliSafe, our Recommended Home Security Company.

Visit SimpliSafe

Advertisement

american-fork-utah
No. 33
American Fork, Utah
bozeman-montana-2020
No. 34
Bozeman, Montana
olive-branch-mississippi-2020
No. 35
Olive Branch, Mississippi
cheyenne-wyoming
No. 36
Cheyenne, Wyoming
salem-new-hampshire-2020
No. 37
Salem, New Hampshire
goose-creek-south-carolina
No. 38
Goose Creek, South Carolina

Ads by Ad Practitioners Ads by Ad Practitioners

Lock in Historic Low Mortgage Rates!

There has literally never been a better time to buy or refinance a home from an interest rate perspective. The pandemic has caused historic low-interest rates: under 3% for 30-year loans. We recommend getting pre-approved to lock in a low-interest rate.

Start a Free Quote

Click your state to see Money’s recommended mortgage lender in your area

HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas

Advertisement

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money

SUBSCRIBE
Home
Best Mortgage Lenders
Best Mortgage Refinance
Best Auto Insurance
Best Home Insurance
Best Life Insurance
Best Credit Cards
Best Places To Live
Best Places To Travel
Best Banks
Best Home Security System
Best Business Checking Accounts
Best Travel Insurance
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Best Colleges
Best Student Loans
Remove Items From Credit Report
How Much House Can I Afford?
Newsletters
Feedback
Follow MONEY