2021: How to Profit from Today’s Record Low Refinance Rates

Advertising Disclosure
This article was made possible through advertising relationships with one or more of the advertising listed on this page whose products and services we think our readers will find valuable. This article was written by our Ads team and doesn't necessarily reflect the views of Money's editorial team. Learn more about how we make money.
If 2021 has you feeling like you can’t catch a break, you’re not alone.
But if you own a home, you might have lucked out.
Why Interest Rates Are Strangely Low
The FED has created some of the lowest interest rates on record. Stimulating the economy continues to top headlines. Recently, some homeowners have reported interest rates between 2% and 3% — affordability once considered unfathomable.
Should I Switch to a 15-Year Mortgage?
- Refinancing can reduce your monthly payment, shorten your period of indebtedness or potentially both.
- Money urges homeowners to calculate the cost of a 15-year loan with Quicken Loans now.
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
You may be able to reduce your monthly payment or pay off your loan faster.
Click your state to get started and see your refinance rate today.Calculate Your Payment
Is Now The Right Time to Refinance? What If I Already Did?
Here’s how to find out: answer a short Quicken Loans survey to view rates, it’s easy, fast and your data is secure.
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Find out how much you can save today.View Rates