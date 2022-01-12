3 Ways Drivers Are Wasting Money — And How To Fix Them

Owning and operating a car shouldn’t cost you a ridiculous amount of money. If these expenses are putting a dent in your budget, you’re probably doing it wrong.

With inflation driving prices up, now is an excellent time to start saving more and spending less.

Here are some ways you are most likely overspending as a driver and how you can get on the road toward better financial health:

1. Overpaying for Auto Insurance

We’ve seen this time and time again: your car insurance premiums are going up and you haven’t even noticed.

If you’re driving less these days, there’s no reason to pay more. Moreover, if you’re a safe driver — no recent accidents or traffic violations — you may be eligible to lower premiums.

Progressive puts wide-ranging discounts within reach, including bundling, multi-vehicle, teen driver, among others.

For a free quote, simply click here and enter your zip code.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect yourself and your car with Auto Insurance Get a Free Quote

2. Not protecting yourself against costly repairs

Having to pay for unexpected car repairs can put a damper on your plans for the new year.

If your car’s manufacturer warranty has already expired, you’ll have to pay for any and all repairs out-of-pocket. That’s why it’s better to safeguard against these potential costs with the help of an extended auto warranty.

Endurance offers several plan options, both for new and used cars. Drivers can even ensure vehicle components such as air conditioning, suspension, brakes, among others.

To get started, click here and provide some basic information about your car to get a free quote.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect your car and your pocket with an Extended Auto Warranty FREE QUOTE

3. Overpaying for your Car Loan

Driving and maintaining a car is usually a big financial obligation.

Are your monthly car payments affecting your budget? Well, if your credit score has improved since you first took out your loan, you may be eligible for more favorable terms.

With interest rates expected to remain under 5% this year, there’s never been a better time to refinance your auto loan.

With LendingTree, you can compare rates from various lenders to get the best one available to you.

Just click here and compare up to five lenders that will save you both time and money.