3 Ways Homeowners Can Benefit from their Home Equity Now

With home prices at record highs, your property may be worth a lot more than you think.

Your home is a fixed asset. Accessing its value or equity is a relatively simple process. Below, we've dug into the best ways to tap into the equity of your home without selling.

Here are 3 smart moves to make in 2022 by leveraging the equity of your home:

Home Equity Line of Credit

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a secured loan that enables you to borrow money using the equity you've accrued in your house. Essentially, a HELOC allows you to use your home as collateral.

If you’re looking to renovate your home, tapping your home equity may be a good way to get the funding you need. Is your child going to college soon? A home equity loan for college tuition can result in a better interest rate than other types of loans, particularly if you have excellent credit.

Reverse Mortgage

To be eligible for a reverse mortgage, you have to be 62 or older and the home needs to be your primary residence, among other eligibility requirements.

A reverse mortgage may eliminate your monthly mortgage payments and allow you to turn your home equity into cash. The best part? You can remain in your home, safe in the security that your equity can provide.

Cash-Out Refinance

If you have at least 20% equity in your home, you could get a cash-out refinance and use the profits as you see fit.

Still not sure what cashout refi is? Simple: A cash-out refinance lets you get rid of your old mortgage and replace it with a new one that has better conditions while also receiving an extra lump sum of cash. In essence, it involves taking out a new loan that is larger than the remaining sum on your mortgage.

Bottom Line

If you're in need of some extra spending power, the value of your home can be a powerful tool. Leveraging your home equity could help you find more competitive interest rates compared to quicker lending options such as credit cards.

HELOCs, reverse mortgages, and cash-out refinancing could all be viable options to capitalize on your hard-earned home equity.