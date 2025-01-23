Brenden Rearick

Reporter
Joined March 2023

Brenden Rearick is a former reporter at Money, where he covered news stories on credit cards, real estate, investing, mortgages, and general finance. During his time at Money, his work included reporting on the latest breaking news in personal finance and exploring in-depth stories about financial phenomena such as the increasing normalization of debt and affordable housing challenges.

Brenden graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in professional writing and political science in 2020. While there, he contributed to the Pitt News and Pitt Magazine. He also worked as a contributor for Sampsonia Way, the in-house magazine for local non-profit City of Asylum. Shortly after graduating and until he joined Money in the spring of 2023, Brenden worked as a Financial News Reporter at InvestorPlace, covering investing, cryptocurrency and SPACs.

Outside of finance journalism, Brenden has over five years of experience freelance reporting and interning for a range of newspapers and websites on topics ranging from politics to local news to sports. His work has appeared in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer, the Week and NASDAQ.com. He is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Education

University of Pittsburgh, BA

BRENDEN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Read as much as you can, and read more after that. The most well-informed personal finance decisions come from the most financially literate savers.

