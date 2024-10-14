Editor Student loans, college costs

Kaitlin Mulhere is an editor at Money.com, where she oversees the website’s higher education coverage, including stories on student debt, college costs and financial aid, and the value of a college degree. She also runs Money’s annual Best Colleges ranking.

In a previous role at Money, Mulhere ran the magazine’s franchise rankings, including Best Places to Live, Best Banks and Best Places to Travel. In her time at Money, she’s written about everything from the incredible costs tied to training as an Olympic figure skater to tips for women to afford freezing their eggs to fantasy football-inspired investing.

Over the years, she’s participated on several panels on college topics hosted by the Education Writers Association, National Association of State Treasurers and National Press Club; and she’s talked about Money’s work in media outlets including Good Morning America, The Chronicle of Higher Education, Newsday, Great Day Washington and more.

Before joining Money in 2015, Mulhere wrote about college news for Inside Higher Ed and covered local education at The Keene (N.H.) Sentinel. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida, with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science.