Avatar

Kaitlin Mulhere

EditorStudent loans, college costs
Joined March 2015

Kaitlin Mulhere is an editor at Money.com, where she oversees the website’s higher education coverage, including stories on student debt, college costs and financial aid, and the value of a college degree. She also runs Money’s annual Best Colleges ranking.

In a previous role at Money, Mulhere ran the magazine’s franchise rankings, including Best Places to Live, Best Banks and Best Places to Travel. In her time at Money, she’s written about everything from the incredible costs tied to training as an Olympic figure skater to tips for women to afford freezing their eggs to fantasy football-inspired investing.

Over the years, she’s participated on several panels on college topics hosted by the Education Writers Association, National Association of State Treasurers and National Press Club; and she’s talked about Money’s work in media outlets including Good Morning America, The Chronicle of Higher Education, Newsday, Great Day Washington and more.

Before joining Money in 2015, Mulhere wrote about college news for Inside Higher Ed and covered local education at The Keene (N.H.) Sentinel. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida, with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science.

Education

University of Florida

KAITLIN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Personal finance is just that — personal. Don't beat yourself up if a certain rule or strategy doesn't work for you.

The latest from Kaitlin

Home Prices Are Dropping in These 10 Popular Cities

Home Prices Are Dropping in These 10 Popular Cities

Real Estate
Published: Oct 14, 20244 min read
Trump Wants to Give Americans With Car Loans a New Tax Break. Here's How It'd Work

Trump Wants to Give Americans With Car Loans a New Tax Break. Here's How It'd Work

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 11, 20248 min read
Mini Cows, Sheep and Goats Are the Latest Cute (but Costly) Pet Craze

Mini Cows, Sheep and Goats Are the Latest Cute (but Costly) Pet Craze

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 11, 202410 min read
The Key to Getting a Salary Bump Next Year? Returning to the Office

The Key to Getting a Salary Bump Next Year? Returning to the Office

Careers
Published: Oct 10, 20244 min read
2025 COLA Announced: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Will Increase Next Year

2025 COLA Announced: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Will Increase Next Year

Retirement
Published: Oct 10, 20245 min read
What Homebuyers Need to Know About the New Rules for Paying Real Estate Agents

What Homebuyers Need to Know About the New Rules for Paying Real Estate Agents

Real Estate
Published: Oct 9, 202412 min read
As Interest Rates Dip, Is Now a Good Time to Refinance Student Loans?

As Interest Rates Dip, Is Now a Good Time to Refinance Student Loans?

Everyday MoneyFamily Finance
Published: Oct 7, 20247 min read
Best Student Loan Refinance Companies of October 2024

Best Student Loan Refinance Companies of October 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 8, 202416 min read
Why the FAFSA Isn't Opening in October Like Usual This Year

Why the FAFSA Isn't Opening in October Like Usual This Year

Family Finance
Published: Oct 1, 20248 min read

KAITLIN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Personal finance is just that — personal. Don't beat yourself up if a certain rule or strategy doesn't work for you.
1
1234
...
44