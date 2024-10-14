Avatar

Kristen Bahler

EditorPersonal Finance. Creates lists for Best Places to Live and Best Places to Travel.
Kristen Bahler is a journalist and editor who has been with Money since its print days. As a feature writer, she wrote several of the magazine’s most-read cover stories, including a profile of the controversial personal finance guru Dave Ramsey and an intimate look at parents who sever ties with their opioid-addicted children.

Today, she helps develop and oversee signature Money franchises like Best Places to Live and Best Places to Travel, edits Money’s four weekly newsletters and assigns, edits and writes a range of lifestyle-focused news features. She is a master of versatile, voice-driven storytelling, identifying and contextualizing social and consumer trends and finding excuses to write about Paris Hilton.

As a freelance journalist, her work has been published in Time, Fortune, Newsweek, Buzzfeed News, Allure and Bust magazine. She is a National Press Foundation fellow, and has been interviewed by NPR and the Center for Public Integrity about some of her highest-impact stories. Kristen has a Masters degree in journalism from Northeastern University and a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Illinois State University.

Education

Northeastern University, MA Journalism

KRISTEN’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Ask for a raise. And then ask for another one.

The latest from Kristen

Does Writing a ‘Love Letter’ to a Home Seller Actually Work?

MortgagesReal Estate
Published: Oct 14, 20248 min read
Current Mortgage Rates: Week of October 14 to October 18, 2024

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Oct 15, 202414 min read
Best No-Appraisal Home Equity Loans

Mortgages
Published: Oct 2, 202418 min read
When Social Security Recipients Will Get Their Checks in October

Retirement
Published: Oct 1, 20245 min read
Dollar Scholar Asks: Is There Any Smart Financial Advice on TikTok?

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 30, 20247 min read
Dollar Scholar Asks: Can I Get Rich From Class-Action Lawsuits?

Everyday MoneyShopping
Published: Sep 27, 20246 min read
Dollar Scholar Asks: Am I Being Tricked Into Spending More Money?

Shopping
Published: Sep 27, 20247 min read
The Big Challenges of Living in a Tiny Home

Everyday MoneyFamily FinanceMortgagesReal Estate
Published: Sep 25, 202410 min read
8 Best Mortgage Lenders of October 2024

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Oct 6, 202427 min read

