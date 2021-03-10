8 Best Car Insurance Companies in Texas for 2021

To find the best car insurance companies in Texas, Money evaluated top national insurers based on affordability, coverage selection and savings opportunities.

While Texas law requires drivers to have minimum auto liability insurance to safeguard them and others from unforeseen accidents, it’s generally recommended you buy more than the minimum coverage required.

The companies on this list offer additional coverage at reasonable prices as well as different ways to save.

Money’s best car insurance companies in Texas

Average rates for lower- and higher-risk drivers in Texas

The best Texas car insurers reviewed (alphabetically)

Allstate car insurance review

According to J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study, Allstate scores just below the Texas regional average for overall customer satisfaction.

Lower-risk drivers can expect to pay between $858 for minimum coverage and $1,817 for maximum coverage with Allstate. In contrast, higher-risk drivers could pay between $3,178 and $3,889.

While Allstate premiums are higher than most for both high and low-risk drivers, the company does offer collision and comprehensive coverage for the full cash value of your vehicle. Additionally, it offers several other coverage options for the price and accident forgiveness for high-risk drivers.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision (full cash value) $1,000 deductible Comprehensive (full cash value) $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $30,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $2,500 Uninsured Motorist Property Damage $25,000 per accident Death Indemnity $10,000 Accident Forgiveness Higher-risk drivers are forgiven one accident after five years of safe driving

Optional coverage

Other coverage options you can add to your Allstate policy include:

Medical payments

Sound system insurance

Roadside assistance

Personal umbrella policy

Rental reimbursement

Ride for hire insurance (for rideshare drivers)

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: New car, multi-policy, teen driver, safety equipment and payment discounts.

New car, multi-policy, teen driver, safety equipment and payment discounts. Drivewise: A telematics program that monitors driving behavior through a mobile app and rewards good driving with cash-back paid every six months.

Amica Mutual car insurance review

While Amica Mutual isn’t featured on the latest J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study for the state of Texas, it has been featured on their list of best car insurers for 21 consecutive years and has taken the title of top car insurer in New England for eight consecutive years.

Low-risk drivers can expect to pay anywhere between $1,056 for minimum coverage and $1,230 for maximum coverage with Amica. High-risk drivers, on the other hand, could pay between $11,397 and $12,384.

These premiums are among the highest quoted by any company on our list. Still, we must note that Amica is among the few insurers offering high coverage limits, even for the most basic package, as well as extras like glass replacement and rental coverage.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $2,500 Uninsured Motorist Property Damage $50,000 Rental Reimbursement $20 a day up to $600 Full Glass Coverage Included

Optional coverage

Additional coverage options though Amica include:

Medical payments

Auto/loan lease coverage

Roadside assistance

Credit monitoring

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For bundling insurance products, loyalty, insuring more than one car, vehicle discounts, payment discounts and teen driver discounts.

For bundling insurance products, loyalty, insuring more than one car, vehicle discounts, payment discounts and teen driver discounts. Accident Forgiveness/ Good Driving Rewards: Earn advantage points to reduce or eliminate your deductible. Waive auto accident surcharge.

Earn advantage points to reduce or eliminate your deductible. Waive auto accident surcharge. Amica Mutual Car Connect: Offers quotes for car models you’re looking into.

Offers quotes for car models you’re looking into. Amica Mutual Contractor Connect: Access to Amica’s inside network of contractors for home remodeling.

Farmers car insurance review

Farmers scores well below the regional average on J.D. Power’s most recent Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study for Texas. Nevertheless, the company’s coverage options for those who drive classic or custom cars make it an attractive alternative for this particular consumer segment.

Low-risk drivers in the state of Texas can expect to pay between $649 and $1,197 with Farmers, while high-risk drivers can expect to pay anywhere from $3,403 to $3,919.

While these premiums are higher than those quoted by other companies for the same coverage limits, they do include two additional coverage options for the price.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per person Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $2,500 Per Person Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Property Damage $25,000

Optional coverage

Farmers offers a wide range of additional coverage options, including:

Medical payments

Towing and roadside service

Rental car reimbursement

Loss of use

Classic and collector car insurance

Customized equipment

Personal umbrella

Glass deductible buyback

Full windshield and glass coverage

Original equipment manufacturer

New car replacement

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, switching to Farmers, sharing a family vehicle, driving safely, going paperless, on-time payments, paying in full, vehicle safety equipment, young drivers, senior drivers and alternative fuel vehicles.

For bundling policies, insuring multiple vehicles, switching to Farmers, sharing a family vehicle, driving safely, going paperless, on-time payments, paying in full, vehicle safety equipment, young drivers, senior drivers and alternative fuel vehicles. Signal: A telematics program that rewards safe driving with up to a 15% discount when the policy renews and a 10% discount for enrolling drivers in your household under the age of 25.

A telematics program that rewards safe driving with up to a 15% discount when the policy renews and a 10% discount for enrolling drivers in your household under the age of 25. Accident forgiveness: Farmers won’t increase rates after an accident for every three years of safe driving.

Geico car insurance review

Geico received an above-average customer satisfaction score on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study, coming in third place for the Texas region. It’s also the highest-rated insurer in the Northwest and Northcentral regions and offers a wide variety of policies, coverage options and discounts.

Lower-risk Geico customers can expect to pay between $584 and $857, while higher-risk drivers could pay between $2,646 and $2,719, depending on the coverage limits selected.

While Geico doesn’t include additional coverage options for the price, its premiums are competitive and it offers several different options to customize your policy and save.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,001 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Uninsured Motorist Property Damage $25,000 + $250 deductible per accident

Optional coverage

Geico offers the following additional car insurance coverage options:

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Emergency road service

Rental reimbursement

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For vehicle equipment, driving history and habits, driver’s education, affiliations (including military service and deployment) and loyalty.

For vehicle equipment, driving history and habits, driver’s education, affiliations (including military service and deployment) and loyalty. DriveEasy: A telematics program that offers undisclosed discounts for safe driving habits.

A telematics program that offers undisclosed discounts for safe driving habits. Geico Mobile App: Request 24/7 roadside assistance in as little as two minutes; a built-in GPS locator helps responders find you.

Request 24/7 roadside assistance in as little as two minutes; a built-in GPS locator helps responders find you. Federal Employees Program: Receive exclusive discounts or scholarship opportunities.

Receive exclusive discounts or scholarship opportunities. Tools: Geico Driving and Safety Tips Blog, local gas prices comparison tool, parking locator app, auto insurance coverage calculator and car buying resources.

Liberty Mutual car insurance review

Liberty Mutual scores slightly below the Texas regional average on J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Car Insurance Satisfaction Study. However, the company offers some attractive ways to save, including a 12% premium discount if you shop for quotes online.

Low-risk drivers could pay between $493 for minimum coverage and $971 for maximum coverage through Liberty. Higher-risk drivers, on the other hand, could pay between $3,857 and $4,528.

Liberty offers basic coverage for a reasonable price if you pose less of a risk to insure. Higher-risk drivers — those who rent their home, don’t own their vehicle, etc. — could find better rates with a different auto insurer.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident, $25,000 per vehicle Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Optional coverage

Optional coverage through Liberty include:

Medical payments

Rental reimbursement

Roadside assistance

Original parts replacement

New car replacement

Lifetime repair guarantee

Better car replacement

Gap coverage

Coverage for teachers

Mexico car insurance

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: Online purchase, bundled policies.

Online purchase, bundled policies. RightTrack: A telematics program that could save you up to 30% on premiums plus an additional undisclosed discount for signing up.

A telematics program that could save you up to 30% on premiums plus an additional undisclosed discount for signing up. Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Pay $30 annually toward your Deductible Fund and lower your deductible by $100 every year. The money in your fund will reduce the balance you pay out-of-pocket if you have a claim.

Pay $30 annually toward your Deductible Fund and lower your deductible by $100 every year. The money in your fund will reduce the balance you pay out-of-pocket if you have a claim. Tools: Car Insurance 101 blog, car buying blog.

Nationwide car insurance review

Nationwide scores below the Texas regional average on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study. But while it doesn’t rank stellarly for customer satisfaction, the company offers some unique resources for its clients, like online claims reporting, guaranteed repairs and yearly policy reviews.

Low-risk Texan drivers could pay between $999 and $1,042 for car insurance with Nationwide. Higher-risk drivers, on the other hand, could end up paying between $3,019 and $3,108.

Considering the extra coverage included at no additional charge as well as resources for customers, Nationwide premiums are competitive.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Additional coverage

Personal Injury Protection $2,500 Uninsured Motorist Property Damage $50,000, $250 deductible Rental Reimbursement $30 per day up to $900 per accident Roadside Assistance Basic

Optional coverage

Some optional coverages from Nationwide are:

Gap coverage

Uninsured motorist

Classic car insurance

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For multiple policies, being accident-free, being a good student, passing a defensive driving course, having anti-theft devices installed in your car and signing up for auto-pay.

For multiple policies, being accident-free, being a good student, passing a defensive driving course, having anti-theft devices installed in your car and signing up for auto-pay. SmartMiles: A pay-per-mile insurance option for those with short commutes.

A pay-per-mile insurance option for those with short commutes. SmartRide: A telematics program that can help you save up to 40% on premiums for having safe driving habits.

A telematics program that can help you save up to 40% on premiums for having safe driving habits. On Your Side auto repair network: Receive a written guarantee on repairs.

Receive a written guarantee on repairs. On Your Side claims service: Report and review your claim online.

Report and review your claim online. On Your Side review: An annual check-in with an insurance professional to review your coverage.

Progressive car insurance review

Progressive takes the second-highest customer satisfaction rating for Texas on the latest J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study. Not only does it score highly for claims interaction, billing process, policy offerings and price, but it also offers the lowest premiums out of any company on our list.

Lower-risk drivers could pay between $348 for low coverage limits and $541 for high coverage limits, while higher-risk drivers could pay between $1,359 to $2,534.

Besides offering basic coverage at very affordable prices, Progressive’s famous Name Your Price Tool allows you to pick what you’re willing to pay for auto insurance and shows you coverage options that meet your budget and state liability requirements. These factors make Progressive one of the best companies for drivers on a budget.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Optional coverage

Progressive offers a wide selection of additional coverages you can add to your policy, including:

Uninsured bodily injury

Underinsured bodily injury

Uninsured motorist property damage

Underinsured motorist property damage

Medical payments

Loan/ lease payoff (Gap Insurance)

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement ($40-$60 per day)

Custom parts and equipment ($5,000 limit)

Rideshare coverage

Resources and ways to save

Car insurance calculator: Estimate coverage limits based on your state and personal details.

Estimate coverage limits based on your state and personal details. Deductible savings bank: Subtracts $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every claim-free policy period.

Subtracts $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every claim-free policy period. Name Your Price Tool: Tell Progressive your auto insurance budget and it will show you coverage options in that price range.

Tell Progressive your auto insurance budget and it will show you coverage options in that price range. Snapshot: Personalize your car insurance depending on how you drive.

Personalize your car insurance depending on how you drive. Discounts: Combine your auto insurance policy with renters, home, condo insurance and save up to 12% on your premium.

State Farm car insurance review

State farm scores above the regional average for customer satisfaction in Texas in the most recent J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study. It’s also recognized as the top insurer in New York and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Low-risk drivers could pay between $391 and $686, depending on the coverage limits selected, while higher-risk drivers could pay anywhere between $803 and $2,851 for maximum coverage.

These are the second-lowest premiums offered by any company on this list, making State Farm another great option for drivers wanting affordable, no-frills coverage.

Coverage includes

Property Damage Liability $50,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision $1,000 deductible Comprehensive $1,000 deductible Bodily Injury Liability $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

Optional coverage

Sports car owners will find that State Farm is among the few companies offering coverage specifically for their needs.

Other coverage options from State Farm include:

Teen driver coverage

Rental car coverage

Sports car coverage

Classic & antique vehicle coverage

Commercial auto coverage

Rideshare insurance

Car rental reimbursement

Medical payments

Emergency roadside assistance

Resources and ways to save

Discounts: For safe driving, being a good student and studying away from home, being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course, having vehicle safety features, bundling policies and insuring multiple vehicles.

For safe driving, being a good student and studying away from home, being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course, having vehicle safety features, bundling policies and insuring multiple vehicles. Drive Safe and Save: A telematics option that gives customers the opportunity to save up to 30% on premiums for safe driving behavior.

A telematics option that gives customers the opportunity to save up to 30% on premiums for safe driving behavior. Steer Clear program: New drivers under the age of 25 without moving violations in the past 3 years could save up to 20% on premiums.

New drivers under the age of 25 without moving violations in the past 3 years could save up to 20% on premiums. Tools: Auto insurance tips & resources blog, repair facility locator feature and Simple Insights article library.

How to save money on Texas car insurance

Here are some tried and true ways to get cheaper car insurance rates in Texas without skimping on coverage:

Compare car insurance quotes and save

Each auto insurer prices risk differently based on their own unique underwriting guidelines. That means companies may quote you very different auto insurance rates for the same types and coverage levels. Also, some companies offer more coverage for the same price and discounts and perks that could save you hundreds on car insurance.

Compare quotes from different insurers before you buy, making sure you’re choosing the same coverage types and levels across companies.

Get the coverage you need

Whether you’re in the Lone Star State or elsewhere, most insurers will automatically offer coverage amounts that exceed the state minimum liability requirements. Many companies will also offer other types of coverage beyond simple liability.

Rather than accepting an insurance offer outright, take the time to understand what your quote includes and evaluate your needs objectively.

While it’s recommended that you purchase more than minimum liability coverage to avoid out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident or total loss, make sure the coverage you are offered aligns with your vehicle use and value.

For example, if you have an older car that costs more to insure than to replace, consider dropping optional Collision and Comprehensive coverages.

However, if you live in a highly-populated city like Dallas, Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, where your vehicle may be more likely to get damaged or stolen, going for full coverage could be worth the money.

Raise your deductible

Raising your deductible is one of the most effective ways to lower your car insurance premium. By taking more of the risk out of your insurer’s hands and into your own, you can pay significantly less on premiums.

Of course, this may not be an option for everyone. Since you’d be responsible for the entire deductible amount in the event of a covered claim, choose a deductible amount you can comfortably afford.

Bundle and save

Bundling your car insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance policy under the same company could yield significant savings. Most auto insurers offer discounts to those purchasing more than one type of insurance policy or insuring multiple vehicles.

Work on your credit

According to the Insurance Information Institute, many insurers consider credit information when pricing auto insurance policies. Research has shown that those who better manage their credit are less likely to make claims.

Look for discounts and other ways to save

Finally, look for companies offering a wide range of discounts for which you might qualify. Most car insurance companies offer discounts based on driving history, vehicle specifications, car usage and more.

If you’re a safe driver or a Sunday driver, look into companies offering telematics programs that base your premium on your driving frequency and habits as monitored by apps and other electronic devices.

FAQs about car insurance in Texas What is the minimum liability insurance in Texas? Texas law requires all drivers to have minimum liability coverage of 30/60/25, in other words: $30,000 – Bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 – Bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 – Property damage liability per accident The minimum requirements set by the state of Texas may fall short if you’re involved in a multi-vehicle accident or total someone's car. Most insurance providers will encourage you to purchase higher coverage limits or additional coverage options to avoid out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident. Depending on the value of your car and vehicle usage, higher coverage limits may be advisable. Does Texas accept alternatives to car insurance? Texas requires drivers to have a minimum liability coverage limit of 30/60/25, but you don't necessarily need to buy car insurance to drive in this state. If you can show proof of financial responsibility, meaning you can pay for the costs associated with an at-fault accident, you don't need to purchase auto insurance. To prove you are financially responsible, you can: Deposit $55,000 — either in cash or as a cashier's check — with a county judge.

Deposit $55,000 — either in cash or as a personal certificate of deposit (CD) — with the Texas Comptroller.

Obtain a surety bond or a self-insurance certificate with the Texas Department of Public safety, only available for owners of 25 or more vehicles. Should I get auto insurance for my child in Texas? Teenagers that have a learner’s permit and are driving with a licensed adult in the vehicle do not need to have their own insurance policies. Should they be involved in a car accident, they will automatically be covered by the licensed adult’s insurance plan. However, once they start driving on their own, teens need insurance. Parents can always add their children to their auto insurance policy once they obtain their driver's license. What happens if you don’t have auto insurance in Texas? Texas law requires all drivers to have at least 30/60/25 in auto liability insurance. If you don’t have auto insurance or an equivalent in Texas, you’ll face a traffic infraction for the first offense. The initial fine for driving without insurance or proof of financial responsibility in Texas can be between $175 and $350, according to the Law Offices of Maloney & Campolo, a law firm based in Texas. Subsequently, your driver’s license fee will increase by $250 each year for the following 3 years. If you repeat the traffic violation, you could face a fine of up to $1,000, plus the $250 surcharge on your driver’s license for 3 years. Your driver’s license may also be revoked, and you could face vehicle impoundment. Does Texas have any state auto insurance programs? If you were turned down by two insurance companies and can’t find a willing insurer to sell you an auto insurance policy, you can get basic coverage through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). TAIPA sells liability, personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. They don’t sell collision or comprehensive coverage that exceeds Texas’ minimum liability limit. One thing to keep in mind is that TAIPA is more expensive than other insurance companies. They will also charge more if you’ve had accidents or tickets in the past year. Can I drive to Mexico with auto insurance from Texas? Mexico doesn’t recognize U.S. auto insurance policies. Instead, you would have to purchase a liability insurance policy from Mexico if you’re planning to cross the US/ Mexico border. Some insurance companies in the US partner with insurance companies from Mexico to provide customers quotes and policy options or provide endorsements for travel. What happens if my car is totaled in Texas? A total loss occurs when the cost of repairing your vehicle is more than what the vehicle is worth. This can happen after an accident or a natural disaster such as a flood. If your insurance company declares your vehicle a total loss, you may dispute that determination. According to the Texas Department of Insurance, one way to check the value of your car before accepting the insurance company’s determination of a total loss is getting quotes from used car dealers, comparing prices online, or taking into account special features or equipment you’ve added to your car to increase its market value. If you fix a totaled car, your vehicle must be issued a salvaged title from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles before you can drive it. Keep in mind that if you would like to sell your car in the future, a salvage title will likely diminish its value.

Methodology

The companies featured on Money’s Best Car Insurance in Texas are large insurers that service clients in most states.

According to J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance satisfaction study, they also have a high customer satisfaction index ranking.

We created two types of customer profiles to obtain rate quotes from each company: one considered a higher-risk driver and another considered a lower-risk driver.

These quotes reflect coverage limits that exceed the minimum liability insurance requirements in Texas.

Consumer profiles Your auto insurance premium will depend on several factors, including your gender, driving record and financial situation. Generally, younger individuals who drive older cars, have poor credit and a history of traffic violations are considered higher-risk than more experienced drivers with newer vehicles, good credit and a clean driving record. "Higher-risk" Texas drivers can expect to pay higher premiums. Gender (sex) also affects car insurance costs, as females typically pay less for car insurance than males. Money's team shopped for Texas auto insurance quotes using two types of customer profiles, one considered "lower-risk" and one considered "higher-risk" based on personally identifiable information. To account for pricing differences based on gender, we also gathered quotes for a male and female version of each profile. Besides gender, we built these profiles around other factors that impact car insurance costs, including: Age

Education

Marital status

Whether you own or lease your car

Vehicle year, make and model

Mileage

Car use

Whether you own or rent your home

Zipcode Although credit and driving history — particularly past traffic violations such as speeding tickets and DUIs — affect the price of premiums, we did not consider these two factors when building our customer profiles. Lower-risk driver profile Higher-risk driver profile • Female (all same for Male)

• 30 years old

• Married, but excludes their partner from the policy

• Spouse has a valid drivers license and no past violations

• Spouse is also 30 years old

• Lives and owns a home in a rural area close to Dallas

• Has a steady income and a bachelor’s degree

• Drives around 11,000 miles a year under commute car use • Female (all same for Male)

• 19 years old

• Single

• Employed but in the process of completing a Bachelor's degree

• Lives in a highly-populated area in Texas with a higher crime rate

• Rents their home

• Is privately or self-employed

• Drives around 12,500 miles a year

Coverage amounts We obtained quotes from all insurers on this list for coverage amounts that exceeded Texas's liability insurance requirements (30/60/25). The coverage breakdown is as follows: Property Damage Liability: $50,000

$50,000 Bodily Injury Liability: $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

$100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Uninsured/ Underinsured Motorist: $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident

$100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident Collision: $1,000 deductible

$1,000 deductible Comprehensive: $1,000 deductible While gathering auto insurance quotes, we found that most insurers offer at least three different coverage tiers or packages, all of them customizable to a certain extent. For example, some companies automatically include additional coverage options at no extra cost. We also found that even when choosing the most basic package each company offered, coverage limits often exceeded the minimum liability insurance requirements in the state of Texas. Depending on the value of your car and vehicle usage, you may want to consider purchasing more coverage than is legally required. In fact, it's generally recommended that you purchase beyond the minimum liability requirements to protect yourself from out-of-pocket expenses.

Summary of the best car insurance companies in Texas

Additional reporting by Stephanie de Jesús