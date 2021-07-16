5 Best Mortgage Refinance Companies

Interest rates are projected to stay low well into the rest of 2021. Refinancing could help lower your monthly mortgage payment by allowing you to change the terms of your mortgage. To help, we selected our top picks for the best mortgage refinance lenders as an extension of Money’s Best Mortgage Lenders and Best VA Loans.

To ease your mortgage refinance process, we also have a mortgage refinance calculator that can help you estimate how much you might be able to save.

Our Top Picks for Mortgage Refinance Companies

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans – Best Refinance Lender Overall

Bank of America – Best for Member Discounts

Navy Federal Credit Union – Best from Credit Union

loanDepot – Best for Online Mortgage Refinancing

Nationwide – Best for Borrowers with Poor Credit

Best Mortgage Refinance Reviews

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Review – Best Refinance Lender Overall

Pros Best rated for customer support

Ranked as the nation's top refinance originator by the MBA

Streamlined online application process with eClosing

Features a mortgage refinance rates calculator Cons No in-person service

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (NMLS#3030) ranks as our best refinance mortgage lender overall because of its excellent track record in customer satisfaction, in-depth digital software, and web-based customer support.

Through Rocket Mortgage, Quicken’s digital platform, customers can automatically import their property taxes and home insurance information upon entering their address. Using eClosing, customers can modify their rate, repayment term, and costs to see other payment options.

Loan Types Offered:

Conventional 15 and 30-year mortgage

Adjustable-rate mortgage loans

Government-backed loans (FHA and VA loans)

Rocket Mortgage, an online lender, has consistently ranked first place in the 2020 JD U.S Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, outperforming other lenders every year. Although the company is deeply rooted in online technology, it also has over 3,000 Home Loan experts available seven days a week to help you complete your application over the phone.

Bank of America Review – Best For Member Discounts

Pros Exclusive membership discounts available on both purchase and refinance closing costs

Physical branch locations available nationwide

Considers alternative credit data such as utility bills and rental payment history Cons No renovation loans

Bank of America (NMLS# 399802) is our top mortgage refinance company for member discounts because of its Preferred Rewards program. With this service, members can qualify for a closing cost reduction of up to $600 from their purchase or refinance origination fees.

The program works in tiers ranging from Gold to Platinum Honors, with discount levels based on the tier for which each customer qualifies. A member’s tier is determined by qualifying balances in Bank of America banking and/or Merrill investment accounts.

Loan Types Offered:

Home equity loans

Fixed-rate mortgages

Adjustable-rate refinance loans

FHA and VA loans

Cash-out refinancing loans

Another perk of doing business with Bank of America is its comprehensive digital services, including an online tool to track the progress of your mortgage loan and refinance application in real-time. While the company doesn’t state a credit score requirement on its website, you can consult one of their loan officers to see if you qualify for refinancing.

Navy Federal Credit Union – Best from Credit Union

Pros Online pre-approval application

Sellers can contribute up to 6% of the value of the home towards closing costs

Doesn't require private mortgage insurance (PMI) Cons Membership is limited to veterans, active-duty military, and their families

No FHA, USDA loans, construction loans, or reverse mortgages

Navy Federal (NLMS #399807) has mortgage refinancing options ranging from 10- to 30-year loan terms for their VA Streamline (IRRL) and Homebuyers Choice. Navy Federal also offers the Military Choice loan for those who have exhausted their VA loan option. However, they don’t offer FHA, USDA loans, construction loans, or reverse mortgages.

Loan Types Offered:

Conventional

Cash-Out

VA loans, VA Streamline

Fixed and adjustable-rate mortgage loans

Jumbo loans

Realty Plus and Navy Federal Title Services are tools that facilitate the mortgage refinance process for homebuyers looking to refinance or sell and buy new property. Realty Plus connects you with a real estate agent and an agent coordinator to assist you with your mortgage application. Further, if you close your mortgage with Navy Federal using Realty Plus, you can get $400-$8,000 cash back.

loanDepot Review – Best For Online Mortgage Refinancing

Pros 200 locations nationwide and over 1,700 affiliated licensed loan professionals

mello smartloan digital platform streamlines the entire loan process, from application to closing Cons Loan rates are not available online

loanDepot (NMLS# 174457) stands out for its “mellosmartloan,” an end-to-end digital portal that employs artificial intelligence to verify asset and employment details and can also perform credit checks and begin the appraisal process.

loanDepot also has licensed loan consultants available to help the consumer select the best mortgage product for their particular financial situation. By calling their lending officers, you can also request information on their mortgage rates, which are unfortunately not readily available on their website.

Loan Types Offered:

Fixed- and adjustable-rate loans

Jumbo loans

Government-backed loans (VA and FHA loans)

Home Affordable Refinance Program Loans (HARP)

Choosing loanDepot for a mortgage refinance is rewarded with a lifetime guarantee. The company offers to waive lender fees and reimburse appraisal fees on future refinances after you’ve refinanced with them at least once.

Nationwide: Best for Borrowers with Poor Credit

Pros Refinance No Cash-Out and Cash Out options

Options for self-employed and low credit buyers

Will match competitor's loan estimate offers

Free consultations Cons Only operates in eight states: California, Colorado, Texas, Idaho, Washington, Oklahoma, Montana, North Dakota

Nationwide Home Loans (NMLS #331347) ranks as a top choice for borrowers with poor credit for their Lease Option Program. The Lease Option Program requires that you have at least a 10% down payment and enough income for rent payment. Nationwide buys the home, and you sign a lease agreement with an option to buy within three years.

During those three years, you can live in your new home (paying the lease) while Nationwide helps you improve your credit score, sort out income reporting requirements, or perform whatever other steps are necessary to help you get ready to purchase the home.

Loan Types Offered:

VA loans

FHA loans

Conventional loans

Jumbo loans

Nationwide also offers a Best Rate Guarantee, where they match a loan estimate from another lender.

Other Companies We Considered When we looked at the refinance mortgage lending industry, we found that many of the biggest mortgage refinance lenders didn’t necessarily offer the best refinance products, though they might excel in other areas. This eliminated some lenders, such as Guaranteed Rate or better.com. Chase Review Highlights from Chase (NMLS #399798) What we liked The deal breakers Third-largest originator of mortgage loans in the country Subject of several regulatory actions with the CFPB within the last five years (although none filed within the last three years) Large variety of loan products, including adjustable-rate mortgages, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-year mortgages, FHA and VA loans, and the DreamMaker Mortgage Program High number of customer complaints with the CFPB Competitive mortgage interest rates About Average rating in JD Power customer satisfaction survey Online Refinance Learning Center with calculators for loan estimates, interest rates and terms, refinancing guides, and other homebuying resources JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 810/1000 9 620 DreaMaker®, Fixed-rate, FHA, VA, Jumbo, ARM Guild Mortgage Review Highlights from Guild Mortgage (NMLS#3274) What we liked The deal breakers Online mortgage application, e-signatures, and digital loan process tracking Not available in New York or New Jersey Direct lender services its own loans Rates aren't available online unless you apply Typically won't charge origination fees Does not disclose fees or closing costs Branches only in 25 states JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 803/1000 3 640 Fixed, ARM, Cash-out, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo U.S. Bank Review Highlights from U.S. Bank (NMLS #402761) What we liked The deal breakers Good variety of refinance loan offerings: traditional, cash-out, and a customer credit offer option that rewards homeowners with an existing first mortgage with U.S. Bank Customer satisfaction rating was below Great online tools, with a fully digital application and a proprietary app Mortgage rates on website assume a higher-than-average credit score Provides general mortgage rates, with the option to input your state and narrow down results No personalized quotes online JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 802/1000 0 620 Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Cash-out, IRRL PNC Bank Review Highlights from PNC Bank (NMLS#446303) What we liked The deal breakers Has current mortgage rates on its site, as well as helpful calculators Process can't be fully completed online Home insight planner and application tracker No branches in: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Lousiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, or Wyoming Considers non-traditional credit history Need to apply for an estimate to see loan details Fees not clearly indicated on website JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 791/1000 2 620 Fixed, ARM, Cash-out, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA Caliber Home Loans Review Highlights from Caliber Home Loans (NMLS #15622) What we liked The deal breakers Flexible borrower qualifications Information on interest rates and lender fees isn’t readily found on their webpage Considers payment history instead of credit score or debt-to-income ratio, which makes it a great option for those with low credit scores or the self-employed Charges a prepayment penalty Accepts borrowers with a DTI of up to 50% No discounts that reduce mortgage interest rates Down payments can be as low as 3% Below Average rating in the JD Power customer satisfaction survey Streamlined application process Variety of mortgage products including adjustable-rate mortgages, 10- to 30-year fixed mortgage, FHA, USDA, VA, and jumbo loans JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types 778/1000 1 620 Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA Better.com Review Highlights from Better.com (NMLS#330511) What we liked The deal breakers Fast online process, with competitor price-match program Online-only, no brick and mortar No loan officer commissions or fees for lender origination, application, or underwriting Not available in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada or New Hampshire Smart tech automatically looks for and applies eligible discounts Limited loan options JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 4 620 Fixed, ARM, Conventional Guaranteed Rate Review Highlights from Guaranteed Rate (NMLS#2611) What we liked The deal breakers Online and mobile services allow borrowers to upload and sign documents electronically $150 application fee 300 branches across 45 states Loan amounts and qualification requirements not disclosed No home equity loans or lines of credit JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 4 620 Fixed, ARM, Jumbo, FHA, VA Reali Loans Review Highlights from Reali Loans (NMLS#) What we liked The deal breakers Completely online process Website makes customers enter their data to provide any info No origination fees Limited selection of loan types Customized rate quotes Only available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington 5% minimum down payment JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 5 620 Fixed LenderFi Review Highlights from LenderFi (NMLS#133056) What we liked The deal breakers Comprehensive online capabilities Not available in Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, New York, or Utah No lender fees Limited loan options Minimal paperwork and quick closing times Must go through quote process to gain information on loans No local branch offices JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 2 620 Fixed, ARM, Cash-out Alliant Credit Union Review Highlights from Alliant (NMLS#197185) What we liked The deal breakers Rate watch sends a notification when rates have hit your target No government-backed loans Completely online application process Doesn't disclose loan fees No in-person banking Must be a member JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 1 620 Fixed, ARM, Jumbo Veterans United Home Loans Review Highlights from Veterans United Home Loans (NMLS#1907) What we liked The deal breakers Free credit counseling Only has physical branches in 18 states Representatives available 24/7 Won't refinance FHA or USDA loans Does not disclose closing costs or fees JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 3 640 Fixed, ARM, Jumbo, VA IRRRL, Cash-out SunTrust Review (now Truist) Highlights from SunTrust (now Truist) (NMLS#399803) What we liked The deal breakers Online mortgage application and tracking software Customized rates are only available with an application Comprehensive educational resources Branches only available in: Alabama, Arizona, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Rates and fees not available online JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 0 620 Cash-out, VA IRRRL AmeriSave Mortgage Review Highlights from AmeriSave (NMLS#1168) What we liked The deal breakers Complete most of the application process online High number of regulatory actions with the NMLS Wide variety of loan options $500 application fee Closing time average of 25 days Not available in New York or the District of Columbia Doesn't disclose origination fees or closing costs JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 14 620 Rate and Term, Cash-out, FHA, USDA, VA Ally Bank Review: Highlights from Ally Bank (NMLS #181005) What we liked The deal breakers Online application Mortgage applications can only be completed with an in-person visit. Fixed-rate, adjustable-rate, and jumbo loans available Not enough information about rates, terms, and credit score requirements on their website Quotes don’t impact your credit score JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 2 680 Fixed-rate, ARM, Jumbo Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Review Highlights from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) What we liked The deal breakers One of the largest refinance mortgage loan originators in the country, with over 400 locations No accessible information on interest rates, required credit scores, minimum and maximum loan amounts, lender fees, or available discounts Better than Most rating in JD Power’s customer satisfaction survey Loan products include adjustable-rate mortgages, conventional loans, fixed-rate mortgages, jumbo, FHA, USDA, and VA loans JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 3 620 Fixed-rate, ARM, Cash-Out Wells Fargo Review Highlights from Wells Fargo (NMLS #399801) What we liked The deal breakers The second-largest originator of mortgage loans in the country Subject to several regulatory actions by the CFPB for improper handling of mortgage loans and placing loans into forbearance without the borrower’s knowledge Variety of mortgage loan products including FHA, VA, and Guaranteed Rural Housing programs, jumbo loans, 15-, 20- and 30-year mortgages, and adjustable-rate mortgages A high number of customer complaints with the CFPB Traditional banking plus online tools that allow borrowers to get a rate quote, upload documents, verify employment, and e-sign About Average rating in JD Power customer satisfaction survey Loan consultants available in-person at a bank branch or by phone JD Power Customer Satisfaction Rating Regulatory Actions with the NMLS Minimum Credit Score Refi Loan Types Not Rated 9 620 Fixed-rate, FHA, VA, Jumbo, ARM, Cash-out

Mortgage Refinance Guide

Should You Refinance Your Mortgage?

Refinancing can lower the interest rate on your mortgage, help you obtain a lower monthly payment and a shorter term. Homeowners also choose to refinance their homes for home improvements, such as expansions or repairs, or for financial emergencies. They can even use their home equity to consolidate debt and help pay down or refinance student loans. If it turns out a mortgage refinance isn’t the best choice for your financial situation, and you’d still like to manage high student debt, our list of best student loan refinance companies may offer some options.

While some people may also look at mortgage refinancing as a way to pay off credit card debt, this should only be considered if their debt is very high and keeps growing due to interest rates.

A refi is also the best way to get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI) after you have reached 20 percent equity in your home.

Should I refinance with my current lender?

You can refinance and renegotiate the terms of your current loan with your lender, but it’s still wise to shop around and request loan estimates from multiple lenders, and look into both current mortgage rates and apr rates, as well as available refinance options. You might find lender offers that are better deals in terms of refinance rates, loan products, or closing costs. While many lenders have their own calculators, you can also use our mortgage refinance calculator to get an idea of how much you could be saving.

Aside from refinancing with your current lender, another option is using a mortgage broker, who acts as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders. This can be beneficial, as some lenders work exclusively with brokers and can offer better rates thanks to a broker’s high volume of loans. However, brokers often receive fees from lenders for giving them business, or you might have to pay their fee yourself.

Types of Mortgage Refinance

Rate-And-Term Refinance

Also known as a “no cash-out refinance,” a rate-and-term refinance adjusts the interest rate or the term (or both) of an existing mortgage while its balance stays the same. This option often has a lower interest rate than cash-out loans.

Zero-Closing-Cost Refinance

Some lenders offer “no-closing-cost” or “zero-closing-cost” refinance loans for those who qualify. These let you roll up closing costs into your mortgage loan. While you’ll still pay closing costs and interest on those fees, it won’t be upfront.

Cash-Out Refinancing

A cash-out refinance converts the home equity you’ve accumulated into cash, similarly to a home equity line of credit (HELOC). You’re essentially replacing your existing mortgage loan with a new loan that’s higher than your current mortgage balance. In turn, you get the difference in home equity as a tax-free cash advance paid to you at closing.

What to Watch Out For: The borrower may end up with a higher interest rate and may extend the life of the loan. Keep in mind that you should only borrow an amount that’s feasible to pay off.

Cash-In Refinance

A cash-in refinance lets you pay down an existing mortgage to lower your mortgage loan balance during a refi negotiation. Contrary to cash-out refinancing, this option may improve the chances of an underwater mortgage qualifying for a refinance. Generally, most lenders require an LTV ratio of at least 80%.

Streamline Refinance

Streamline refinance allows borrowers to refinance an existing FHA-insured mortgage with limited documentation or underwriting. These loans don’t require appraisals, in most cases only employment verification.

What Do You Need to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Regardless of the type of loan, there are three primary considerations lenders consider when applying for a new mortgage refinance: credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and average loan-to-value ratio (LTV).

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of Less Than 50%

Lenders usually require that your debt-to-income ratio be 50% or less to qualify for an FHA loan refinance. Meanwhile, conventional loans may allow DTI ratios of up to 43%, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

To get you started, we have a tool to calculate your current DTI ratio.

A Healthy FICO Credit Score

Most mortgage refinance lenders require a minimum credit score of 620, but you’ll get the best rates for a score upwards of 740. If you’re not sure what your FICO score is, you can obtain free annual copies of your credit report from the three main credit reporting bureaus — TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian — at annualcreditreport.com.

Average Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) of 20% or More

The LTV is the amount of the loan you want to take out divided by the appraised value of your home. Most lenders require that borrowers have at least 20% in equity to qualify for a refinance.

Mortgage Refinance Checklist

When applying for a mortgage refinance, lenders will ask you for specific documents. Check out the list below to ensure you have everything you need:

✓ A copy of your government-issued ID or Social Security card ✓ A recent copy of your credit report ✓ Proof of income for the last 30 days ✓ W-2s for the past 2 years ✓ Federal tax returns (personal and business) for at least the last 2-3 years ✓ Written explanation if employed less than two years or if there’s a gap or change in employment ✓ Statements of outstanding debt and all current expenses ✓ Address of property to be refinanced and purchase contract ✓ Homeowners insurance information such as the agent’s name and contact information ✓ Statements of assets ✓ Bankruptcy/ discharge papers if applicable

Enterprise-backed Mortgage Refinances

Starting this summer, eligible borrowers will be able to refinance their mortgage at a reduced interest rate and lower monthly payments. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), borrowers could save an estimated $100 to $250 a month.

To qualify, borrowers must:

Have a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) for the house they live in

Have an income at or below 80% of area’s median income

Have no missed payments in the past six months, and no more than one missed payment in the previous 12 months

Have a debt-to-income ratio below 65% or a FICO credit score of at least 620

Have a mortgage loan to value (LTV) ratio lower than 97%

Best Mortgage Refinance FAQs What is refinancing? Refinancing a mortgage is, essentially, replacing a current loan with a new one – whether changing the terms, interest rates, or amount borrowed. In the best cases, refinancing can help you save money on your mortgage payments by negotiating low rates or reducing your term. When to refinance a mortgage? The best time to refinance a mortgage is when the interest rates are lower than the one you locked in at the time of closing your mortgage. Lower interest rates will allow you to reduce your term and monthly payments. How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage? Refinancing your mortgage can cost around 2% to 6% of your loan amount. What is the best refinance company? Shopping around for a mortgage refinance company will help you get the best financial deal. We compared the best refinance companies and came up with a list of top companies, including Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (Best Overall), Bank of America (Best for Member Discounts), and loanDepot (Best for Online Convenience). What are today’s mortgage refinance rates? Mortgage and mortgage refinance rates have been declining since 2019, hitting historical lows in 2020.

How We Chose the Best Mortgage Refinance Companies

Customer experience

Our methodology considered lenders that provided online tools, pre-approval, discounts, or exclusive refinance programs above those that didn’t.

Data analysis

We considered lender size, reputation, and complaints. As part of our research, we consulted the Mortgage Bankers Association, J.D. Power’s U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, and the NMLS (Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, or “Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System”).

Consumer feedback and expert input

We vetted each based on the most important attributes of a lender — price, process, and service — according to expert interviews and consumer feedback from a short poll that ran on Money’s social media platforms.

Summary of Money’s Best Refinance Companies