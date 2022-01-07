Deal of the Month: Chase Ink Business Unlimited

Small business owners have a wide selection of credit cards to choose from including those that offer travel rewards points. But at a time when many business travelers are grounded, there's demand for a credit card that offers high rates of cash back instead. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limits. But it also has an extra feature that can allow you to use your rewards for travel. And right now, you can get $750 in bonus cash back when you open an account.

How this new offer works

When you open an account with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, you can earn $750 in bonus cash back after using the card to spend $7,500 in purchases within three months of account opening. You also earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no limits.

Your cash back actually comes in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, which are worth one cent each towards cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards. And if you have another Chase Ultimate Rewards card that has an annual fee, you can combine your rewards with those from that card, and transfer them to airline miles or hotel points.

This card also comes with 12 months of interest free financing on new purchases, and there's no annual fee for this card

What makes this card special

For a card with no annual fee, it has an exceptionally high new account bonus. It's also a great card to compliment other personal and small business cards that offer Chase Ultimate Rewards points. By using this card to earn 1.5% cash back on most purchases, and other cards to earn bonus cash back, you can really maximize the rewards that you earn. And when you combine the rewards you earn from this card with another Chase card like the Sapphire Preferred, Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred, you can transfer your rewards to airline miles and hotel points.

Bottom line

If you're a small business owner that wants to earn a large cash back bonus or opening a new credit card account, then this is an attractive offer. It's also a great card rewards card to have with no annual fee. And when you consider how you can use this card, along with other Chase cards, to earn travel rewards points, you'll realize why it's our deal of the month.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved. Credit Repair companies, like Credit Saint, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. GET STARTED

More From Money:

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Why I'm Keeping My Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, Even Though It Costs $550 a Year and I Can't Use Travel Rewards Right Now

Best Cash Back Credit Cards