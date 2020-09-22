Ashburn, Virginia

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
You may have never been to Ashburn, but your email has. A huge presence by Amazon Web Services and other tech companies means that about 70% of the world’s internet traffic passes through Ashburn every day. Those humming data centers — 18 million square feet of them — translate into 23,000 tech jobs in the surrounding Loudoun County.
The median income in this outer Washington, D.C. suburb is $126,000 — among the very highest of any city on our list. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate in the city was just 2.2%. (In April, unemployment in the city peaked at 9.9% and dropped to 7.7% by June.)
But Ashburn, which placed second on Money’s Best Places list in 2018, offers more than screen time and high wages. Once known as Farmville, the area featured open farmland until the 1980s. A 45-mile hiking and biking trail still runs through the southern part of town and locals love to visit the nearly 50 nearby wineries that make up Virginia Wine Country. — Samantha Sharf
[money-bpl-toolkit]