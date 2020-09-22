Bentonville, Arkansas

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
The home of Walmart founder Sam Walton’s original five-and-dime store, Bentonville is more than just a big-box chain’s birthplace. Thanks in large part to the Walton family, it’s become a cultural hotspot.
Take the city’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as a prime example. Founded by Sam’s daughter Alice Walton, the elegantly designed complex features 217,000 square feet of exhibitions, as well as works by Norman Rockwell, Ansel Adams, Andy Warhol and Georgia O’Keeffe. It has even collaborated with the Louvre.
Bentonville is also home to the Museum of Native American History, contemporary art space The Momentary, the Scott Family Amazeum children’s museum and, of course, the Walmart Museum.
Unemployment in the area is just 6.3%, well below the national average — a likely testament to the massive 17,000-employee Walmart headquarters located there. Home prices are more favorable, too, clocking in at $244,000. — Aly J. Yale
[money-bpl-toolkit]