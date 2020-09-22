Bozeman, Montana

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Welcome to Big Sky country! Bozeman stands at the foot of the Rockies in the Gallatin Valley with stunning 360-degree mountain views. The nearest metro area is Billings — 150 miles away. But downtown Bozeman packs its own cosmopolitan punch with eclectic clothing stores, unique restaurants and art galleries.
And Bozeman is growing — fast. It’s been the fastest-growing “micropolitan” area in the country since 2018, according to research firm Policom, with a 42% increase in jobs since 2010. Part of the reason is that Bozeman is being called the “Silicon Valley of the Rockies,” thanks to its booming tech industry. Major employers in the city are software giant Oracle as well as fintech leader Zoot Enterprises.
The more nature-minded can enjoy white water rafting and trout fishing in the idyllic Gallatin Canyon or head up the mountains to the world-famous Big Sky ski resort. For those with a more prehistoric mindset, Montana State University’s Museum of the Rockies boasts an impressive collection of dinosaur skeletons and other Jurassic-era fossils. — Mayra Paris
