Brownsburg, Indiana
County: Hendricks
Nearest big city: Indianapolis
Just a stone’s throw away from Indianapolis, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Brownsburg itself — the town boasts 300 acres of parkland and 18 miles of hiking trails. Cool off in the summer with the water features at the Watermill Splash Pad, including a super wave that splashes 32 gallons of water per minute.
The town also hosts 10 special events every year. Listen to some of the biggest blues acts in the country at the Blues in the ‘Burg Festival in September. On Halloween, dress up your kids for trick or treating at Trail and Treat, where they can stop for candy around Williams Park and then settle in to watch a spooky movie.
If you’re a motorsports fan, both the Lucas Oil Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are within 10 miles of the city. If football is your game, you’re an easy drive to the Indianapolis Colts home games.
Retail and hospitality are a big part of the city’s economy, employing about 1,000 people each. The city is also attracting new companies in industries such as logistics and healthcare. Job growth is expected to increase by 13% by 2025.
Brownsburg High School is among the top-rated in the state and has a graduation rate of 99%. The median income is $91,859, and homes are still affordable compared to the national average with a median price of $235,596. — Leslie Cook
[money-bpl-stats population="29,221" income="$91,859" home-price="$235,596" unemployment="3.5%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]