Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Camas, Washington


September 13, 2021
A group of kids play with the water from a fire truck in Camas Washington
Courtesy of The City of Camas

County: Clark
Nearest big city: Portland, Oregon

Only 30 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, this Washington town of 26,074 has a tree-laden downtown corridor that’s bursting with personality.

Pick up a cup of joe at Hidden River Roasters coffee shop before browsing the local art galleries spotlighting local artists and shopping for handmade pottery and other artisan household goods at Poppy & Hawk. Love a good deal? See the latest blockbuster at the historic Liberty Theater, which sells general admission seats to new releases for only $7 a ticket.

If you like being on the water, a cluster of lakes sits just north of downtown, including the finger-shaped Lacamas Lake, a 312-acre park with year-round fishing that’s stocked with bass, bluegill and rainbow trout.

Another selling point: The public schools here are top-notch, with Camas High School offering robotics and computer programming classes to aspiring techies. — Daniel Bortz

[money-bpl-stats population="26,074" income="$111,145" home-price="$493,661" unemployment="6.2%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
13 Best Pet Insurance Companies of September 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4