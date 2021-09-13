Chesterfield County, Virginia
County: Chesterfield
Nearest big city: Richmond
A 30-minute drive outside of Richmond, Chesterfield County has top-notch public schools and is attracting new residents faster than Virginia overall.
That’s no surprise — Chesterfield’s unemployment rate was just 4.3% in June. Glassmaker Aldora is set to open a 81,000 square foot plant in the county next year, bringing approximately 75 jobs. The area saw a 10% increase in jobs from 2015 to 2020.
Despite these advantages, the county has remained relatively affordable. The median home price in 2020 was $310,000. And Chesterfield County’s award-winning public school system boasts an impressive 96% daily attendance rate.
The county is eyeing a historic $25 million investment into its public parks (funded by the American Rescue Plan), citing the increased importance of outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bordered by the James and Appomattox rivers, it’s a perfect place for those who love the outdoors, boating and fishing. — Ana Lucia Murillo
