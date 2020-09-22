Delaware, Ohio

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Established in 1808, downtown Delaware is flush with history. To help make sense of it all, the local historical society offers guided tours, celebrating Delaware-born President Rutherford B. Hayes or tracing the path of the local Underground Railroad. On your own, you’re sure to notice more than 500 historic homes in a range of 19th- and 20th-century styles including Craftsman and Gothic Revival.
Residents looking for modern fun can visit the Strand Theatre, which was founded in 1916 and is one of the 10 longest-operating movie theaters in the country. A volunteer group called Main Street Delaware hosts a popular farmers’ market Wednesdays and Saturdays from May through October, as well as festive events like a community-wide “Friendsgiving” in November.
About 30 miles north of Ohio capital Columbus and home to Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware’s 7.6% unemployment rate in June was far below the national rate at the time of 11.1%. With a median income of $78,000, Delaware beats Ohio and the nation at large too. — Samantha Sharf
