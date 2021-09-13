Frisco, Texas
County: Collin and Denton
Nearest big city: Dallas
Whether your game is football, soccer, baseball or even golf, Frisco has you covered. Dubbed “Sports City USA,” the North Texas town is brimming with opportunities for fans. Head to Dr. Pepper Ballpark to watch the Frisco RoughRiders minor league baseball team, tour the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility and headquarters, The Star, or, for soccer, grab a ticket to Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.
The PGA is even moving its headquarters to Frisco — along with two championship golf courses, a full-on conference center and a resort-style hotel. The development is slated to wrap up by summer 2022 and will play host to the Senior PGA Championship the following year.
Frisco’s not all play, though. The city is a hotbed of professional opportunities. Between 2015 and 2020, jobs in the area jumped a whopping 21%. And by 2025? Opportunities are expected to rise another 19%.
Currently, the city’s biggest employer is the Frisco Independent School District, but retail is its largest industry, boasting more than 11,000 workers citywide. Plus, with new projects in the works like the PGA headquarters, a multi-venue performing arts center and an expansion of Frisco Hall Park — a 162-acre business district — there’s even more on the horizon for this Dallas suburb.
With all it has to offer, it’s no wonder Frisco was the fastest-growing city in America between 2010 and 2019. The area has gained nearly 110,000 new residents since 2009 alone, and by 2030, its population could jump from its current 210,000 to as high as 323,000, according to the city’s projections. — Aly J. Yale
[money-bpl-stats population="203,215" income="$126,807" home-price="$431,936" unemployment="5.1%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]