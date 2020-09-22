Goose Creek, South Carolina

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Goose Creek is located in picturesque Berkeley County, only 25 minutes north of Charleston. With a population of 43,000, it’s the eighth-largest city in South Carolina, although Goose Creek’s lovely verandas and tree-lined streets help it keep a small-town feel. It’s no surprise nearby Cypress Gardens has been the setting of beloved films like The Notebook and The Patriot.
Life in Goose Creek is pretty sweet as well. Home prices are in the $200,000 range, almost half as much as in Charleston. Meanwhile, Berkeley County’s economy is growing at a steady clip, with the county GDP almost doubling since the 2008 recession, thanks to industry giants like Google, Volvo Cars North America and DuPont building outposts in the area.
In your free time, walk the scenic paths at the Marrington Plantation Trailhead to see the Spanish-moss-covered oaks. If you get hungry, stop by La Cocina de Lucy on Red Bank Road, where they serve California burritos and authentic Mexican dishes — Mayra Paris
