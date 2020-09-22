Hillsboro, Oregon

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Situated in the heart of Oregon’s “Silicon Forest,” Hillsboro is home to outposts from technology firms including IBM, Intel, Oracle and Salesforce. So it’s no surprise employment has grown 10% since 2015.
Hillsboro’s not all business, though. The community has several breweries, including Vertigo, Ambacht, 3 Mugs and Deep Space, and a number of sprawling vineyards and wineries, too. You can book a vineyard tour and wine tasting at Helvetia Winery for just $20. Reviewers seem to like the pinot noir, if you need a recommendation.
If you’re looking for something more active, hike the trails at Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve or hit up the Orchard Park disc golf course with friends. Both are free of charge (though donations are encouraged at the former). — Aly J. Yale
