Indian Trail, North Carolina


September 14, 2021
A group of senior firefighters gather at a plaza in Indian Trail North Carolina
Abbey Ball

County: Union
Nearest big city: Charlotte

The Charlotte suburb of Indian Trail has exploded over the last few decades. As of the 2000 Census, a mere 11,905 people lived in the town. Today? It’s over 40,000.

The growth is no surprise. After all, the city has seen employment rise 10% since just 2015. By 2025, it’s projected to rise another 12%.

More than this, Indian Trail is brimming with options for family fun. You can pop by the Trails Dynasty Miniature Golf Course & Creamery for some putt-putt and ice cream, head over to one of the town’s skating rinks (Kate’s for roller and Extreme Ice Center for year-round ice), or stop off at Crooked Creek Park, where there are ball fields, playgrounds, a splash pad, outdoor fitness equipment and even a frisbee golf course. Feeling adventurous? You can even go on a family trail ride at Country Time Equestrian Events.

Another local favorite is the Wise Acres Organic Strawberry Farm, which offers you-pick strawberries, pumpkins and wildflowers (depending on the season). The town also hosts a slew of popular community events, including the Back 2 School Bash, a Halloween Spooktacular and a Christmas parade. — Aly J. Yale

