Leawood, Kansas

Nestled between larger Overland Park and Kansas City, Leawood offers easy access to urban amenities. Within its borders, however, this affluent suburb boasts top schools, some of the region’s most valuable homes and abundant fine dining opportunities.
Several of the areas top chefs have outposts in Leawood. For example, James Beard-honored Colby and Megan Garrelts own Rye, which serves upscale midwestern classics like a prime KC strip steak, deviled free-range eggs with fresh horseradish and banana cream pie. Famous Joe’s Kansas City BBQ has a Leawood location, as well.
About 17,000 people work within Leawood itself. Unemployment in the city was just 2.5% in March, and though it shot up due to coronavirus lockdowns, it was back to 6.8% in June. With the median home price of $464,000, Leawood is not the most affordable place on our list, but it does have the highest median household income ($137,000) to make up for it, and 85% of residents own their homes. — Samantha Sharf
