Lower Merion, Pennsylvania
County: Montgomery
Nearest big city: Philadelphia
Located along the Pennsylvania Railroad’s old Main Line route, Lower Merion Township pays homage to its Welsh Quaker roots in the names of the villages that make up the township. Bryn Mawr, Gladwyne and Bala Cynwyd (pronounced bah-lah kin-wood) are just some of the names you’ll learn to love.
History and art are important aspects of life in Lower Merion. You can walk the grounds of the historic Barnes House or travel to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia to view the art collection. There’s also plenty of family-friendly activities, such as the Ardmore Rock ‘N Ride, an all-day block party featuring the Main Line Bike Race plus live music and a family fun zone featuring mini golf and pop-up skate park.
Schools are highly rated, with Lower Merion High School (Kobe Bryant’s alma mater) considered one of the best in Pennsylvania. Colleges of note include Bryn Mawr, Rosemont College and Haverford (partly in Lower Merion).
As a well-to-do suburb of Philadelphia, the median home prices are higher than most cities on our list ($603,970) but within range of the median household income, which is $139,694 (also higher than most on our list). — Leslie Cook
