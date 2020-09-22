Mason, Ohio

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
This southwestern Ohio city is famous for fun: The 364-acre Kings Island amusement park is the largest in the Midwest and boasts the world’s longest wooden roller coaster. Meanwhile, Mason is home of one country’s largest tennis stadiums (where pros play the Western & Southern Open) and a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course known at the Grizzly — not to mention more than 300-acres of parks of the green variety.
Serious employment opportunities exist in this city of 34,000. Mason houses Procter & Gamble’s largest research and development center, which reopened after renovations last year and employs 3,000 people. COVID-related demand for cleaning products may be why Mason seems to be weathering the 2020 recession better than some other places and why the median household income is over $106,000. — Samantha Sharf
