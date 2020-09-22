Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
The Falls, as locals call this suburb 30 minutes from Milwaukee, is pleasantly walkable, with a bustling downtown full of shops and restaurants. In the summer, residents can enjoy Wednesday night farmers’ markets and weekly summer beer gardens with live music at Mill Pond Park.
Department store Kohl’s, which has its headquarters in Menomonee Falls, employs thousands of people in the town and surrounding area. The department store’s relative resilience during the pandemic may be why the city — which had an 8% unemployment rate in June — is already starting to see its job market recover.
It’s a buyer’s market here, and it’s still relatively affordable at the city’s median income of $83,000. Homes sold for a median $251,000 in the first few months of 2020. But buyers are catching on: Houses are selling six days faster than they were just a year ago and prices are up from two years ago. — Prachi Bhardwaj
[money-bpl-toolkit]