Mount Laurel, New Jersey

This family-oriented town of 42,000 is brimming with kid-friendly fun no matter what the season. Head to the Funplex for some go-karting ($49 for an all-day pass), stop by the nearby CoCo Key Water Resort Park, or enroll in junior zookeeper camp at Paws Discovery Farm, where you can interact with pigs, cows, sheep, goats and free-roaming chickens and peacocks. The community hosts a number of annual family events, too, such as the Summer Concert Series. This year’s event featured local musician Sara James.
Just 16 miles outside Philadelphia and a quick, 50-minute drive from the Jersey Shore, fun isn’t the only thing to have in Mount Laurel, though. Homes in the area sell for a median price of just over $214,000 — a steal given its location. Real estate in nearby Cherry Hill can go for almost $50,000 more.
Though many of its residents commute for work, the city is home to a number of healthcare-related employers, including Concentra, Aveanna Healthcare, BAYADA Pediatrics and more. Defense technology firm Lockheed Martin also has an outpost there. — Aly J. Yale
