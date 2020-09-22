Oviedo, Florida

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Wild chickens roam this central Florida city, and bumper stickers declare, “I brake for Oviedo’s chickens.” The birds give Oviedo a small town feel — despite being 20 miles northeast of Orlando and having experienced a rapid influx of newcomers. The population has surged 25% to just over 37,000 in the past decade. Residents hold onto the city’s rural roots with a monthly farmers’ market and airboat tours of Lake Jesup (just watch out for alligators).
The short commute to Orlando’s many attractions helped maintain 2.8% unemployment in Oviedo before the pandemic. Unfortunately, like other places with tourism-heavy economies, the region was hit hard and as of June unemployment in the city was still over 10%. A local emphasis on high-tech skills may help Oviedo recover faster than after the last recession.
With a $296,000 median home price, Oviedo is more expensive than Florida at large. Yet, with comfortable incomes — the $93,000 median is 45% higher than the rest of the state — almost three-quarters of households own their homes. — Samantha Sharf
