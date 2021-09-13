Paramus, New Jersey
County: Bergen
Nearest big city: New York City
This New York City suburb claims it’s the retail center of the country — and with good reason. Between major malls like the Garden State Plaza and Bergen Town Center, national retailers and independent stores, shopping lovers will no doubt find what they need in Paramus. (Bonus: Most clothing and footwear isn’t taxable in the Garden State.)
Just 20 miles from Manhattan, Paramus has a population of around 27,000, making it one of the smallest places on our list. Those looking for a community feel can visit the weekly farmers’ market and the public library with a wide array of children’s programs, or take part in the recreation department’s packed schedule of sports and other activities. Nature lovers can grab their running shoes or bike and head to the many parks in the area, including the Saddle River County Park, a 577-acre linear park that goes through Paramus and five other areas.
For families looking to settle down in the typically expensive New York metropolitan area, Paramus’ low (for high-tax New Jersey) property taxes may sweeten the deal. –– Mallika Mitra
