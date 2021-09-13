Plainview, New York

County: Nassau

Nearest big city: New York City

Once a huge source of pickles for a nearby Heinz factory thanks to its generous crop of cucumbers, Plainview is now a community-driven town in the New York Metropolitan area.

Living so close to a major metropolis certainly comes with its perks, but also its expenses. At $619,000, Plainview’s median home price is among the highest on our list. Still, Plainview’s median home prices are much lower than in North Hempstead which is just a 15-minute drive closer to the city and includes towns like Old Westbury and East Hills. Plainview’s residents bring in a median income of $147,000. Job growth is also expected to pop in this suburb to 13.8% over the next five years compared to 4% since 2015.

Commuters can easily get to Manhattan via the Long Island Rail Road or drive thanks to easy access to major highways. On the weekends, residents can choose from the many calm, pebbled beaches along the Long Island Sound or drive south to see the Atlantic Ocean or catch a concert at Jones Beach. For a quiet day in Plainview, head to the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library for book discussions and classes for adults and children alike or enjoy a meal at one of the town’s many delicious Italian restaurants. — Mallika Mitra

