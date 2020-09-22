Roseville, California

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
Most people don’t associate California with affordability, but that’s exactly what this Sacramento suburb offers. The median-priced home in Roseville costs $461,000 — that’s about 10% less than the state as a whole and less than half what it costs to live near San Francisco. With city-run electric, water and waste management keeping ownership costs low, it’s no wonder 63% of residents own their homes (compared to a 55% statewide homeownership rate) or that Roseville’s population has grown three-times faster than the state’s in the last decade.
It helps that the city has had a wellspring of high-paying jobs, thanks to major employers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente. The median household income in the city is over $91,000. There are also plenty of retail jobs, in part due to several open-air shopping centers that have made Roseville a regional retail destination. In addition to nearly 50 stores and restaurants, the Fountains at Roseville, for example, advertises a water show choreographed to chart topping hits and $3 rides on a red, blue and green train (infants and their parents ride free). — Samantha Sharf
[money-bpl-toolkit]