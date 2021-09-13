Round Rock, Texas
County: Williamson
Nearest big city: Austin
Round Rock was named after a literal round rock in the 1800s — a stone that marked a safe place for wagons and cattle to cross Brushy Creek, which now runs through the town. These days, it’s got a population of nearly 125,000 people and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.
Located near Austin, Round Rock takes the No. 1 spot on our list for projected job growth through 2025. Savings on taxes may be, in part, why: Not only does Texas not charge corporate or personal income tax, but Round Rock itself also boasts low property taxes and tax breaks for businesses.
In addition to containing Dell’s headquarters and a bevy of rapidly expanding housing options, the city offers robust education opportunities. Round Rock has eight International Baccalaureate (IB) schools as well as regional campuses for colleges like Texas State University. After school, you’ll find teenagers packed around the wooden tables at Hoody’s, chowing down on cheesesteaks. — Julia Glum
[money-bpl-stats population="124,697" income="$95,302" home-price="$314,258" unemployment="5.2%"]
