Severna Park, Maryland


September 13, 2021
Kids walk under a big United States flag for the 4th of July parade in Severna Park, Maryland
Kristen Murphy

County: Anne Arundel
Nearest big city: Baltimore

Located 39 miles east of Washington, D.C., and 17 miles south of Baltimore, Severna Park offers a little bit of everything.

In the fall, walk through Revel Grove, a recreation of a 16th-century English village that’s part of Maryland’s Renaissance Fair. Here, Shakespeare’s Skum will give you a 20-minute rundown of the Bard’s most popular plays while you feast on one-pound turkey legs and Steak on a “Stake” from one of the many food vendors.

There’s more to Severna Park than fun and games, though. The area is home to several engineering firms as well as the headquarters of Dynasplint Systems, a medical equipment manufacturer. The median household income is $147,058, which is on the higher end among the cities on our list, while the median home price is $497,952. — Leslie Cook

