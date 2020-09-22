Shakopee, Minnesota

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Shakopee’s slogan “Where the Midwest Comes to Play” isn’t kidding. Despite its small size, the Minneapolis suburb is downright brimming with entertainment options.
There’s the Valleyfair theme park, the Canterbury Park race track, the Mystic Lake Casino and the SandVenture Aquatic Park. The city is also home to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, which brings in 300,000 patrons annually for fun, food and revelry (though it’s been canceled this year due to COVID-19).
The touristy hotspots have certainly contributed to the strong economy in Shakopee, which has seen a 9% rise in employment since 2015 alone. Home prices are quite favorable for the region, too. At around $263,000, the area’s median price is well below nearby Prior Lake and Eden Prairie, which sit at $308,000 and $353,000, respectively. — Aly J. Yale
