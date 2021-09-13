South Jordan, Utah
County: Salt Lake
Nearest big city: Salt Lake City
Locally known as SoJo, the town that started out as a bedroom community just 18 miles away from Salt Lake City in the 1990s has grown into a city in its own right. By 2019, about 25% of South Jordan’s working population was employed right in the city.
The city is now home to over 1,700 businesses, representing over 28,300 jobs. Some of the companies making a home in SoJo include Merit Medical and Ultradent Products. The city’s strategic location near major transportation corridors provides the opportunity for continued growth, with the number of jobs in the area expected to increase by 14.7% by 2025. The median home price is $439,231, which is reasonable considering the median income in the area is $103,512.
There’s also plenty to do in SoJo. Every Friday night you can enjoy Movies in the Moonlight at Oquirrh Shadows Park, which this year featured classics such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Harry Potter series. During the Sojo Summerfest, you can take the family to play night golf with LED balls, see BMX bike exhibitions or meet actors dressed as mermaids. — Leslie Cook
