Syracuse, Utah


September 13, 2021
A hiker enjoys a beautiful mountain view in Syracuse Utah
Austin Cronnelly

County: Davis
Nearest big city: Salt Lake City

In the 1800s, William Galbraith, a local salt harvester, printed “Syracuse” on his bags in a nod to a salt company he knew in Syracuse, New York. Now, outdoor enthusiasts and job seekers flock to this town of around 32,000.

A popular draw is the 28,000-acre Antelope Island State Park, which can only be reached by crossing through Syracuse. Visitors can glimpse the Great Salt Lake and free-roaming bison while enjoying the park’s 36 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.

Looking for work? Syracuse has witnessed 11.61% job growth since 2015. The economy is anchored by Hill Air Force Base — the Air Force’s second largest — which employs more than 22,000 people. At 2.7%, this town has the lowest unemployment rate on Money’s list of Best Places to Live this year. Locals also pride themselves on Syracuse High School, which boasts a nearly perfect graduation rate of 98%. — Daniel Bortz

