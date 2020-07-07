A Detailed Guide to Every State Extending Unemployment Benefits

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause layoffs across the country, 17 states so far are extending their unemployment benefits for jobless residents.

Tens of millions of Americans are still out of work—1.43 million new people joined the unemployment roll in the week ending June 27 alone, according to the Labor Department—and the extra $600 a week they’ve been getting from the CARES Act is expected to expire at the end of the month.

Unemployment benefits typically last up to 26 weeks, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). But under the CARES Act, states are providing at least 13 weeks of additional federally funded benefits to people who exhaust their typical state benefits. In states with “high unemployment,” those benefits are extended even further — another 13 to 20 weeks, according to the CBPP.

Here are all the states that have announced an extension.

Alabama

Alabamians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits as well as the extra benefits included in the federal stimulus package will be able to get up to 13 weeks of additional benefits, the state’s Labor Department announced late last month. They were able to start claiming the benefits July 5.

Alaska

Alaska’s unemployment rate has triggered a High Unemployment Period (HUP), the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner announced. The period began the week of July 5 and will allow a possible 13 weeks to 20 weeks of extended benefits for eligible individuals.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services announced June 29 that unemployed residents of Arkansas may be eligible for up to eight additional weeks of unemployment benefits once they have exhausted their state and federal benefits.

California

The Golden State added 20 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to unemployed people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal-State Extended Duration program was implemented for the first 13 weeks on July 1, and programming for the additional seven weeks will be implemented shortly after, according to the Employment Development Department.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s Department of Labor started mailing out letters on June 29 to residents about to exhaust their unemployment benefits with information about how to file for extended state benefits. Claimants must have exhausted their state and federal unemployment benefits.

Idaho

The Idaho Department of Labor announced June 26 that it was starting to notify unemployed workers whose current benefits are ending that they may be eligible for up to 13 weeks of additional benefits through Federal-State Extended Benefit program.

Indiana

On June 5, Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development announced it had triggered extended benefits programs for another 13 weeks. The extended period began on June 7.

Kansas

The state’s Department of Labor announced on June 18 that it had triggered extended benefits for an additional 13 weeks. The extended period began on June 7.

Maine

Those receiving receiving unemployment benefits in Maine can now get an additional 13 weeks of payments once they exhaust their initial 26-week benefits, the state’s department of labor announced July 1.

Montana

The state is offering extended unemployment benefits to those who have exhausted their state and federal benefits for up to 13 additional weeks, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry on July 1.

Nebraska

Nebraska triggered extended unemployment benefits with its unemployment rate, the Nebraska Department of Labor announced on June 22. The program will offer 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have exhausted their current state and federal benefits.

New Jersey

The state’s labor department announced July 1 that it would begin providing 20 weeks of extended unemployment. The extension kicks in after people exhaust up to 26 weeks of state unemployment and 13 weeks of the federal emergency unemployment compensation.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s unemployment rate triggered the extended-benefit program that will give unemployed residents who have exhausted their state and federal unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks of benefits, the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced June 26.

Ohio

Ohio residents who have exhausted their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits as well as their federal boost will be eligible for up to 20 more weeks of benefits, the state’s Department of Job and Family Services announced this week.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits as well as the the federal emergency benefits package may qualify for 13 additional weeks of payment, the state’s Department of Labor and Industry announced. The extended benefits period began May 3 (but benefits are not payable until a claimant has exhausted their federal emergency compensation) and payments began the with the week ending July 4 and are payable only for weeks of unemployment during the extended benefit period.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce announced on July 1 that the state began offering extended unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their previous benefits. Eligible claimants will be able to receive up to an additional 10 weeks of benefits beginning the claim week of June 28 to July 4, 2020.

Texas

The Lone Star State entered a High Unemployment Period (HUP), according to the Texas Workforce Commission. Starting July 5, eligible residents will have a 7-week extension on top of a 13-week extension of state extended benefit that was already in place.

