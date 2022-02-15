Credit Card Review: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card from Chase

Amazon is by far the largest online retailer in the U.S. and it's been estimated that about 147 million Americans are Prime members. If true, this would represent 60% of the adult population.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you may have seen ads for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card from Chase. Let's take a closer look at this card and see if it makes sense for you.

Welcome Bonus: None

None Rewards: Earn unlimited 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership. Earn 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% back on all other purchases.

Annual Fee: None

None APR: 14.24% to 22.24% APR variable

Promotional Financing Offer: None

How this card works

This is a pretty simple cash back rewards card. It offers Prime members 5% cash back for Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases. You earn 2% cash back for purchases at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% cash back everywhere else. You cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit or electronically deposited into a bank account.

Benefits include extended warranty coverage and purchase protection. And when traveling, you'll receive baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement. You'll also be eligible for some travel and shopping discounts through the Visa Signature program. There's no annual fee for this card, and no foreign transaction fees.

Advantages

This card offers an outstanding rate of return for purchases from both Amazon.com and at Whole Foods stores. And the 2% cash back offer for purchases at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores is reasonable as well. This card also comes with several valuable travel insurance and purchase protection benefits. It's also welcome to have a rewards card with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

Disadvantages

For all of its rewards, this card doesn't offer a new account bonus or any kind of promotional financing. And while it offers strong travel benefits, you have to pay for your travel with the card to receive those benefits, yet you'll only earn 1% cash back on travel purchases.

Alternatives

Target RedCard. This card offers 5% cash back at Target stores and for online purchases at Target.com. Benefits include free shipping, exclusive offers and 30 days of additional time for returns and exchanges. However, this is a store card so it's not part of a larger payment network, so it can't be used for purchases from companies other than Target. There's no annual fee for this card.

Costco Anywhere Visa® Credit Card by Citi. This card offers 4% cash back on up to $6,000 spent each year on gas, including at Costco, you also earn 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel, 2% cash back at Costco and Costco.com and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There's no annual fee with your paid Costco membership.

Capital One Walmart Rewards® Card. This card offers you 5% cash back for purchases from Walmart.com, including pickup and delivery. You earn 2% cash back at Walmart stores, as well as at restaurants and on travel and 1% everywhere else. There's no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card offers generous cash back rewards for purchases from Amazon.com and at Whole Foods, but not for many other purchases. You'll enjoy moderate rewards at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, but you won't get a new account bonus or any kind of promotional financing offer. But if earning the most cash back for your Amazon purchases is your highest priority, then this card is hard to beat.

