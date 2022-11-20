Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor

Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.

Holiday decorations your family will love

Courtesy of Amazon

A spruce tree in the corner of the living room fills your home with a warm sense of nostalgia and holiday joy. This 6ft tall artificial Christmas tree has a natural feel and appearance with individually crafted branches designed to mimic the real thing without any need for watering or cleaning fallen spruce needles. It also comes pre-lit with 600 lights, saving you the time and effort of adding a whole string of bulbs to a prickly pine tree every year.

The branches fold in and out conveniently for easy storage and provide a full healthy look when the tree is on display. With a durable metal frame and high-quality hypo-allergenic materials, this tree will last for years and become a beloved fixture in your family’s yearly holiday traditions.

If you buy now, you can get this charming holiday tree for 27% off, bringing the price down to $159.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

The old song says to deck the halls with boughs of holly, but spruce garlands work just as well, if not better. These artificial Christmas garlands come decorated with pine cones and red berries, giving your hallway or mantle the traditional red and green color scheme that evokes holiday nostalgia. With hundreds of hand-crafted branch tips, no one will notice that it’s not real spruce, and at 9ft long, one strand is enough to decorate a whole doorway or mantle.

Long and colorful spruce garlands with built-in lights are an easy way to add quick holiday flair to any room. You can choose from a battery-operated or plug-in model, making these the ultimate portable decorations on sale for nearly 40% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

These solar-powered LED string lights will fill the air with a warm and inviting glow whether you have them inside or outside. Eight different light modes come in handy for cultivating different atmospheres, with flashing bulbs for a festive feeling or a warm fading glow to set the scene of a calm winter evening in your front yard. These beautiful lights and their solar panels are waterproof as well, so they can stay set up outside all season long.

Since they’re solar-powered, they won’t add a cent to your electricity bill, and won’t take up any valuable outlet space needed for other decorations. The internal battery ensures that the lights stay on even when the sun goes down. This two-pack is currently on sale now for over 40% off, bringing the price down to just $11.

Courtesy of Amazon

Colorful lights cascading down from a bright star will give your front yard the quintessential holiday feel. This set of lights comes with nine strings of multicolored bulbs measuring just over 11ft each, along with a 12” luminescent star at the top. You can arrange these lights in a number of ways, easily mimicking the shape of a tree or the image of a shining star high in the sky. With eight different light modes such as sequential waves and twinkling, you’ll be able to create a customized animated scene.

These waterproof lights operate on low voltage, making them both safe and durable. With the holidays right around the corner, this decorative set is on sale for 20% off. Setting up this brightly lit star and its trailing lights is an easy and affordable way to make your front yard stand out this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

These spotlights project a realistic scene of 3D snowflakes falling and flickering in the wind that looks great whether projected onto a nearby wall or a faraway surface. With this projector, you can add winter ambiance to a tropical landscape or enjoy the look of falling snow without having to go outside and shovel after. They also work great indoors, creating a magical environment for sharing presents or gathering around the fire.

This decorative lighting gadget is capable of operating in both high and low temperatures, making them perfect for any climate. Their water-proof frame ensures that they stay functioning at max capacity after exposure to all kinds of extreme weather. This snowflake projector is on sale for 10% off right now, and you can save an additional 15% off your purchase by applying the coupon at checkout.

More savings on holiday home decor

Everybody wishes there was a little more room in their budget coming into the holidays. With Amazon deals on all these beautiful decorations, you can afford to deck your house out in holiday cheer while leaving room in the budget for thoughtful gifts for everyone on your Christmas list. Shop more Amazon holiday deals here:

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created by a third party and not by Money.