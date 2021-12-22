Don’t Waste Money After Retiring — Here Are 3 Ways

Consider how you could save money by cutting some corners and lowering your monthly spending. The advantages would be enormous, particularly after retirement.

Below are some steps you can take right now to safeguard your home, cut costs, and manage your money effectively. Simple and to the point.

Let's have a look, shall we?

1. Refinancing for the best reasons

Many homeowners took advantage of mortgage rates dropping to record lows to try to lower their monthly payments.

Other homeowners, however, focused their attention on reducing the life of their loan. You can save thousands in interest by paying off your mortgage earlier, thereby having a good impact on your retirement.

Want to crunch the numbers? Better offers mortgage refinance options that don't require you to pay lender fees or commissions.

2. Re-shopping your car insurance policy

Your rates may be going up on your current car insurance policy.

If you haven't recently been involved in an accident or received a traffic violation, you may be eligible for more affordable coverage. By simply re-shopping your auto insurance, you can end up saving hundreds on your premium.

3. Protecting your home appliances and systems

Have you considered buying a home warranty? If you have a major appliance that's over 6 years old and still working, now would be a great time to consider it.

American Home Shield warranties pay to repair appliances your home depends on such as HVAC systems, refrigerators, washer/dryers, among others. That said, most policies won’t cover claims that involve already-broken appliances.

