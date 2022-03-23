Gas Prices Just Rose at the Fastest Pace Ever Recorded

It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic.

The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.

The EIA attributed most of the sudden growth in retail gas prices to rising crude oil prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Prices have since fallen slightly and were averaging $4.24 per gallon on March 21, according to the EIA.

In a blog post on Monday, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan noted that the modest decline “is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine,” adding that “for now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices.”

That’s especially true on the West Coast, where prices have continued to rise. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of gas averaged more than $6 in Los Angeles — a first for any major U.S. city. That’s not to mention the fact that prices tend to rise in the summer anyway, thanks to peak vacation season and the annual switch to a blend of gasoline that is better suited to warmer weather but more expensive to produce.

De Haan added that if the crisis in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, “it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

Are gas prices really at record highs?

While the speed at which gas prices rose recently has not been seen in years, today's prices at the pump at not at record highs in terms of their true cost.

A recent analysis by the Wall Street Journal found that when adjusted for inflation, gas prices were actually more expensive as recently as 2014. In terms of real price levels, today's fuel costs are actually similar to what drivers paid in the early 1980s. The Journal noted that those prices were even more painful to the typical household budget in the '80s because cars were so much less fuel-efficient and required significantly more gas per mile than they do today.

Inflation-adjusted gas prices peaked in the summer of 2008 during the financial crisis, when the price of one gallon of gas reached $4.11, according to the EIA. That’s the equivalent of $5.27 in 2022 dollars.

Newsletter Dollar Scholar Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Dollar Scholar newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

Gas Prices Just Passed $6 in a Major U.S. City for the First Time Ever

Inflation Watch: Prices Are Spiking Everywhere, but Here's Where Cost Increases Are the Worst

What Soaring Gas and Oil Prices Mean for Your Investments