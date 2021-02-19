Have $50K in Your 401k? Here’s what to do next

It’s an accomplishment you should be proud of: a $50,000-nest egg is growing with your name on it. Thanks to your diligence and sacrifice, your financial future is paved on solid ground.

So now what? How can you build on this while balancing risk and reward?

From investing in cryptocurrency to sharing ownership of high-end works of art, our modern society features no shortage of unusual options. Here are 5 moves worthy of your consideration:

1. Invest in Tesla, Amazon, and Apple with as little as $5 Now that you’ve established a healthy 401(k), chances are you may want to dabble in the world of investing. Years ago, such experimentation may have required thousands of dollars. But today, technology makes investing easier than ever before. Thanks to a company called Stash, you can now invest in familiar brands like Apple, Amazon, Disney, Tesla, and more with as little as $5.1 Signing up takes a few minutes, and all investments are held by Apex Clearing Corporation, a third-party SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Apex Clearing is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). This means the investments in your account are protected up to $500,000 total (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Translation: you can trust them.2 (To note, SIPC coverage does not insure against the potential loss of market value. For details, please visit www.sipc.org). As if that weren’t good news enough, Money.com readers get a $5 bonus after depositing $5 or more into their personal portfolio.3 Just use our link to sign up.

2. Apply for $1 million for your family for as little as $16 per month If your plans for providing for your family involve decades of 401(k) growth, it's time for a wake-up call, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. And unfortunately, accumulating $1 million with that idea is going to take some time. What won’t take time? A life insurance policy to establish a $1 million buffer. You may get a life insurance policy offered by Bestow in only minutes with no wait time for as little as $16 per month. Let Bestow help protect you with the funds your family may need in the event of your death (if approved). A free quote takes just a few seconds and could save your family from unnecessary struggle. What do you have to lose by checking?

3. Buy some fancy art. Yes, really. Do the wealthy know something that the rest of us don’t? When it comes to money, yes. They have been investing in art for generations. Now, crowdfunding makes investing in art available to the non-trust fund babies among us. A platform called Masterworks connects aspiring art investors to purchase “shares” of paintings together, and profit from any appreciation to come. Just how much could you make? For those that have been investing over the past couple of decades, the asset class has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 180% between 2000-2018. Masterworks requires a $5,000 minimum account balance to start, but a reasonable $20 minimum in each work. Want to skip their 25,000-person waitlist? Use our exclusive link to get to the front of the line.4

4. Scrap your pricey car insurance Chances are, your current auto insurance company is charging you through the nose. And yet if you’re like most drivers, you haven’t bothered to mess with it in years. The good news? A company called Gabi will do the hard work for you, showing you competitive rates and explaining how to get any money back from your current insurer. Even more good news: use Gabi's average user saves close to a thousand dollars — $961 to be exact. See how much you could save on car insurance now.

5. Get up to 10% back on everything you buy Let’s get real, if you use a traditional debit card for purchases, you’re throwing money out the window. It’s time to get in the rewards game. Our favorite is a debit card with the perks you’d expect from a high-end credit card. With the Aspiration card, your first $1,000 in purchases will net you a cool $100 cash reward. You’ll also qualify for up to 10% cash back on everyday purchases. Uber Eats tonight? Cash back. Grocery run? More green, plus 1.00% APY on your checking account balance. Add in 55,000 fee-free ATMs and no minimum credit score, and the Aspiration card is truly the best of all worlds. Enter your email address and set a password to get started and see how much you can save. And don’t worry. Your money is FDIC insured, and your data is military-grade encrypted. So yeah, it’s safe.

1 This material is not intended as investment advice and is not meant to suggest that any securities are suitable investments for any particular investor. Investment advice is only provided to Stash customers. All investments are subject to risk and may lose value. All product and company names are trademarks ™ or registered ® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

2 For uninvested funds, your Stash account is enrolled in the APEX FDIC-insured Sweep Program. Deposits to the Sweep Program are covered by FDIC insurance up to $250,000 limit per customer at each FDIC-insured bank that participates in the Sweep Program. Once your cash is deposited with the participating banks under the Sweep Program, such cash will no longer be covered by SIPC. Learn about the FDIC Sweep Program.

3 Promotion is subject to Terms and Conditions. To be eligible to participate in this Promotion and receive the bonus, you must complete the following steps: (i) click through the link above, (ii) successfully open a Stash Invest Account (otherwise known as your personal portfolio) in good standing, (iii) link a funding account (e.g. an external bank account) to your new Stash Invest Account, AND (iv) initiate and complete a deposit of at least five dollars ($5.00) into your Stash Invest Account.

4 See important information.