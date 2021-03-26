Making Over $65K Per Year? Here Are 8 Smart Money Moves You Can Make Now

Have you considered how your family would fare without your income when you’re no longer around?

Life insurance provides a tax-free lump sum to your loved ones in the case of your death. It allows them to pay rent or a mortgage, put food on the table, and send your kids to college. And it may not be quite as expensive as you think. Depending on your age and health, you may be able to get up to $1 million in coverage for less than $25 a month[1].

Check out Haven Life, a new company in the life insurance space offering term insurance — meaning it’s for a set period of time. You can get a quote from your couch and get covered fast, without salespeople or medical exams[2].

Founded in 2015, Haven Life is backed and wholly owned by MassMutual, a leading life insurance company that has been around for more than 150 years and is rated A++ by AM Best, its top financial strength rating (meaning they think the company has a superior ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations).

Get a quick life insurance estimate on Haven Life’s website >>