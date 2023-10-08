7 Money Saving Tips for Homeowners This Season

If you’re a homeowner looking for ways to save money and make the most of your hard-earned dollars, you've come to the right place.

We’ve broken down 7 ways that can help you reduce costs around your home, and keep more money in your pocket.

1.) Avoid paying thousands on home appliance repair costs

A broken refrigerator or air conditioner could end up costing you thousands of dollars in repair costs, and put you and your family in a bad situation.

A home warranty can be your savior in situations like these, by helping you pay for surprise repair and replacement costs, so you don't get stuck footing those expensive bills.

A home warranty from Choice Home Warranty gives you 24/7 access to a nationwide network of over 15,000 certified technicians, so you can rest easy knowing that a trusted professional will act swiftly to get your home appliances back up and running as quickly as possible.

For a limited time, get $50 off plus your first month free when you sign up for a single payment home warranty plan with Choice Home Warranty.

Get a free quote now

2.) Go solar and cut your electricity bill

Is your energy bill weighing you down each month? Going solar could significantly cut your home's electricity costs, and reduce your reliance on fossil fuels.

SunPower’s complete home solar systems are designed to give your home more power for potentially bigger savings. Their systems include a 25-year industry-leading warranty, covering performance, labor, and parts. They also offer flexible financing options starting as low as $79/month.¹

Plus, you could get a $1,000 rebate² and qualify for a 30% tax credit³ for owning or leasing a SunPower system.

Get your free solar estimate now

3.) Save big on your energy bill by replacing your home's windows

Poorly installed windows drain your home's energy and account for a significant percentage of a home’s heat loss and gain.

Replacing your home’s windows with Renewal by Andersen’s certified energy-efficient windows could save you money on your energy bills, and help your home stay warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

Renewal by Andersen offers special financing options, as well as a fully transferable 20-year limited warranty, meaning decades of energy cost savings.

For a limited time, when you buy one window or entry/patio door, receive 40% off on the second one, plus an additional $200 off on your entire order.⁴

Get a free window replacement quote

4.) Take advantage of big savings on a new mattress

Are you in need of a new mattress or looking to upgrade?

Purchasing a new mattress can be expensive — there’s the price to have it delivered and set-up, as well as the labor required to have your old mattress and foundation removed.

But when you buy a Saatva mattress, you can check these expenses off your list! Saatva provides free in-room delivery and setup, as well as free mattress and foundation removal.

They also offer big savings — up to $500 on select mattresses, in addition to a 365-night in-home trial, lifetime warranty, 24/7 customer support, and special financing options.

Save big on a new mattress

5.) Eliminate expensive gutter cleaning costs

Hiring a professional to clean your home’s gutters multiple times a year could add up to thousands of dollars in the long run. And cleaning them on your own can be a tedious, messy, and potentially dangerous task.

Companies like LeafFilter offer a professionally installed solution that could ensure your home’s gutters remain clear and clog free, and is backed by a lifetime, transferable warranty.

LeafFilter’s award-winning and patented Micro-Mesh technology, in addition to their top notch customer service, has earned them recognition as the top rated gutter guard on the market with 75,000 plus reviews on Trustpilot.

Get your free estimate

6.) Lower your homeowner’s insurance premium by getting home security

If insurance companies are willing to give you a lower rate on your homeowner’s insurance just for installing a home security system, it’s a good sign that these systems could help deter a break in.

That is why if a burglary takes place in your home while an ADT-monitored security system is armed, ADT will help pay up to $500 of your insurance deductible.

ADT Home Security offers a range of customizable home security systems, as well as smart automation devices to help you improve your home’s energy efficiency, which could mean paying less on energy bills.

ADT-monitored home security systems start at ~$1/day,⁵ depending on the plan and your home’s unique needs.

Get a personalized quote now

7.) Don’t let pests drain your bank account

Pests like rodents, termites and cockroaches can damage the structure and integrity of your home, and end up costing you thousands of dollars.

Even if there is no visible pest infestation in your home now, getting regular inspections and treatments can help identify any early signs of pest activity on your property, and prevent infestations in the future.

With over 95 years of experience, Terminix® Pest Control provides 365 days of protection for seasonal pest threats — meaning when the season changes, the pests they target do too. And, if pests come back between treatments, Terminix provides ongoing service to your home at no additional cost.

Choose from four different service bundles and save up to an average of $375 depending on the plan.

Schedule a free pest inspection

